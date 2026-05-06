Utah-Japan Alliance Advances Zero-Waste Critical Mineral Recovery

New partnership will pilot next-generation processing technology to extract tungsten and critical minerals while reducing environmental impact

SALT LAKE CITY and TOKYO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milford Mining Company Utah (MMCU) and Furnace Japan Co., Inc. today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy next-generation, environmentally sustainable processing technology in Utah that accelerates the recovery of tungsten from its mine tailings.

The partnership combines MMCU's extensive mineral assets in Utah—including high-grade copper resources, historical tungsten deposits and legacy tailings—with Furnace Japan's proprietary, internationally patented electric resistance furnace (ERF) technology. Together, the companies aim to unlock new value from both primary resources and previously discarded materials while significantly reducing environmental impact.

"The agreement with Furnace Japan highlights Milford Mining Company Utah's global leadership in pioneering innovation that shows what's possible when Utah's resources are paired with world-class technology," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. "Milford Mining Company Utah is leading the way in unlocking Utah's critical mineral potential, creating rural jobs, and driving prosperity across our state."

Conventional extraction methods rely on acid-intensive processes that generate large volumes of waste and present logistical and environmental challenges. Furnace Japan's pyrometallurgical ERF technology offers a cleaner alternative—using primarily electrical energy to process both newly mined ore and legacy tailings without large-scale acid consumption. The result is a more efficient system that produces environmentally stable, non-polluting slag that can be repurposed for industrial applications, thereby moving mining closer to a circular, zero-waste model.

Under the MOU, MMCU and Furnace Japan will develop a pilot plant in Milford to recover tungsten and other valuable minerals from historical tailings. Pending successful validation, the partners plan to scale to a commercial operation and expand the technology to support upstream processing of newly mined ore. This approach transforms long-standing environmental liabilities into strategic domestic resources, supporting growing demand driven by electrification, AI infrastructure and national defense.

"Milford Mining Company Utah is committed to sustainable practices that protect our national security and support our thriving economy right here at home," said MMCU Chairman Roger Barris. "Our collaboration with Furnace Japan has the potential to transform our mining byproducts into highly valuable critical minerals not found anywhere else in the world."

This unprecedented partnership is uniquely positioned within Utah's Milford Renewable Energy Corridor to enable access to geothermal and wind energy that will power future operations. By integrating clean energy with advanced processing, the partnership aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of mineral recovery and set a new benchmark for sustainable mining in the United States.

This collaboration aligns with the broader U.S.–Japan efforts to secure critical mineral supply chains. By pairing advanced Japanese processing technology with U.S. resource development, infrastructure and workforce, the partnership represents a model for allied industrial cooperation—enhancing both economic resilience and national security.

About Milford Mining Company Utah

Milford Mining Company Utah is a U.S.- based mining company operating in Beaver County, Utah, with significant mining assets and a focus on resource development and expansion of critical mineral recoveary. MMCU represents one of the only domestic copper restarts in the United States in decades, having successfully restarted operations at one of the highest-grade copper mines in the country and ramped production to meet surging American copper demand.

About Furnace Japan Co., Inc.

Furnace Japan is an engineering company specializing in advanced pyrometallurgical technologies, including globally patented electric resistance furnace (ERF) systems integrated with plasma applications. Its proprietary technology enables the treatment of hazardous waste streams while recovering precious and critical minerals, converting residual materials into environmentally safe, non-polluting functional slag. The company's solutions are designed for support sustainable resource recovery, circular economy initiatives, and advanced environmental protection.

SOURCE Milford Mining Company Utah