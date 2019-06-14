Utah's Best Online Education: WGU Earns 11th Consecutive Best of State Medal

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, Western Governors University (WGU) has been awarded Utah's Best of State medal for "Best Online Education." WGU's Vice President of Student Experience Natalie Murray accepted the medal at the Best of State Awards Gala at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Wednesday, June 12.

"WGU's promise is to provide a flexible, personalized, affordable education based on real-world competencies to help more students achieve their dreams for a degree—the surest path to career success and a better life," said WGU President Scott Pulsipher. "Over the past 22 years, with Utah as our headquarters, WGU has thrived, thanks largely to the talent we've been able to hire in the state and the support we've received as part of the Utah community. As WGU continues to grow nationwide, we will continue to have a special connection to Utah and will remain an active corporate citizen, providing employment and educational opportunities."

Since its founding in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, including former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt, WGU has grown into a nationally recognized online university with more than 115,000 students and more than 146,000 graduates in all 50 states. The university provides employment and higher education opportunities for thousands of Utah residents, with 1,837 employed, more than 11,000 graduated, and more than 7,500 students currently enrolled in the Beehive State.

Presented annually, the Best of State awards recognize outstanding organizations and businesses in Utah. Nominations are reviewed by more than 100 judges and are evaluated based on three areas: achievement in the field of endeavor, innovation or creativity, and contribution to improving the quality of life in Utah.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 115,000 students nationwide and has more than 141,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 22 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

