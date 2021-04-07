Utah's Fastest-Growing Investment Advisory Firm Drive Wealth Advisors Acquires Magellan Capital, LLC Further Strengthening Utah's Financial Market Positions

SALT LAKE CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive Wealth Advisers , a fee-only, SEC registered investment advisory firm with over $800 million in assets under management announces the acquisition and merger of Magellan Capital LLC.

Lowell Crabb, CFP®, Principal, Drive Wealth Advisors, stated, "At Drive Wealth, we believe the bedrock of a prestigious wealth advisory firm is laid in its people's undying commitment and desire to better the lives of the families they serve. Our decision to acquire and align with Magellan Capital was entirely motivated by our eagerness to bolster the team with individuals who possess this same commitment and desire. I'm honored to link arms with them as we continue to build Utah's preeminent independent firm."

Coming on the heels of Drive Wealth Advisors' 2020 Fastest-Growing Investment Advisory Firm award from CityWire RIA magazine, this merger solidifies its position in Utah's financial sector, and serves to strengthen Utah's financial marketplace as the nation's top ranked economy continues to drive new business and talent to the state.

Daniel Reid – started in the financial industry in 2012 and helped found Magellan Capital in 2018. Daniel specializes in investor relations, helping clients understand what portfolios and strategies are most appropriate. Daniel graduated with a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University. Daniel earned the Retirement Income Chartered Professional designation from the American College.

Jeff Ingersoll – is a best-selling Amazon author for the book The Accumulation Myth and contributor to several professional associations. Jeff has over three decades of experience and co-founded Magellan Capital. Education: B.S, BYU, Family Financial Planning & Counseling. Certifications: Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) – Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, Fiduciary Governance Certification – Thunderbird School of Global Management, Qualified Plan Financial Consultant (QPFC®) – American Society of Pension Professionals and Actuaries, Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) fi360.

ABOUT DRIVE WEALTH ADVISORS

Drive Wealth Advisers specializes in providing fiduciary guidance to business founders, executives and high net worth families. Recently named to CityWire RIA magazine's Utah's 2020 fastest-growing investment advisory firm. WealthManagement.com recognized Drive Wealth Advisers with the 2019 Thrive Award, honoring the fastest-growing advisor firms across the nation. For more information go to www.drivewealthadvisers.com

