Utah's Hottest Staffing Agency Expands into Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here, the job market is sizzling, and Utah's hottest staffing agency is keeping pace. Your Employment Solutions (YES), back-to-back winner of Best of State and five-time winner of Best Companies to Work For, has opened their latest office in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

This location marks YES's second Utah County office in 2021. Serving the employment needs of jobseekers and businesses alike, YES operates in 10 locations throughout Utah from Ogden, to Salt Lake City, to Saint George.

YES Grand Opening in Pleasant Grove, Utah

"YES's unmatched ability to provide top-tier customer service, actionable data, and insightful analytics to our clients in the current job market has facilitated our record growth," says YES CEO Tom Carlin.

"Utah County is an ideal place for business," adds YES Regional GM Jarum Stone. "We have over 25 years of successful employment experience in Utah and I'm confident we'll continue that trend of excellence in Pleasant Grove."

The new office will be managed by Kenneth Lane, a skilled employment professional with familiarity leading YES into new areas. "I feel humbled by the opportunity to open my second office with YES!" says Lane. "If you're looking for a new job or career path, we're waiting for you to join our team!"

A Grand Opening event is scheduled for July 26th from 11am to 1pm at the Pleasant Grove Office. Now 97.9 will broadcast on-site and YES will offer prizes, gifts, and lunch to attendees.

YES Pleasant Grove Staffing Office

661 West State Street, Suite A

Pleasant Grove, Utah 84062

Call/text: 801-683-7101

youremploymentsolutions.com

About Your Employment Solutions (YES):

YES is a full-service staffing and HR company that has successfully connected jobseekers and businesses in Utah since 1995, placing tens of thousands of people in jobs, and helping many start long-term careers. YES is a five-time winner of Utah's Best Companies to Work For, and two-time winner of Best of State staffing agency.

YES is guided by its mission to deliver the right person, on time, the first time. YES understands the ever-changing needs of the employment industry and—driven by data, analytics, HR expertise, and a passion for customer service—YES is the industry expert in helping businesses fulfill their labor and workforce needs.

To work with YES, call or text 801-683-7101.

