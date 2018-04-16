Utangle Announces Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) for Public Cloud Deployments

Delivering a Consistent Security Posture and Full Visibility Across Dispersed Networks

As the network perimeter expands and changes in response to the demands of distributed organizations and remote, mobile workforces, so too must strategies for securing that perimeter. Leveraging the public cloud can lead to easier scalability and lower costs. However, companies must select next-generation firewalls, like Untangle NG Firewall, that can support cloud, hybrid-cloud and on-premise deployments and offer these benefits:

Moves the network security processing and traffic analysis normally done by an on-premise, next-generation firewall or unified threat management system to the cloud, changing budgeting requirements from CapEx to OpEx.

Offers rapidly scalable performance not limited by on-premise hardware, enabling flexible capacity for changing environments. Ensures security measures take precedence over hardware concerns.

Enables SD-WAN scenarios, so many organizations consider FWaaS in the context of other secure networking demands.

Untangle Uniquely Suited to Public Cloud Deployments

Untangle NG Firewall is engineered to provide full network and application security regardless of the type of deployment. NG Firewall can be deployed as software on a customer's on-premise hardware, as a turnkey appliance (hardware or virtual), or in the public cloud––ensuring a consistent security posture, administrative experience and complete visibility regardless of deployment type.

NG Firewall inspects all traffic bi-directionally with layer 7 application profiling, advanced malware detection powered by ScoutIQTM threat intelligence, intrusion prevention, web and application filtering, and full bandwidth shaping. Organizations looking to leverage the benefits of the public cloud should require next-generation firewall functionality that makes the best use of cloud-powered architectures:

Comprehensive VPN options that work seamlessly with complete bandwidth shaping and optimization, and WAN balancing and failover for network redundancy to ensure reliability and business continuity.

Licensing that is sold as a service with flexible monthly, annual or multi-year billing plans, aligned to cloud consumption models and MSP business models.

Ability to seamlessly manage on-premise and public cloud deployments from a single pane of glass: visualize dispersed networks, their traffic, policies, threats and alerts.

Consistent security posture across hybrid environments with policy management, templates, alerts, reporting, auditing, and threat intelligence.

Integration to a cloud ecosystem that provides value-added services like centralized management, proactive alerting and threat intelligence.

"Customers should demand next-generation firewalls that provide security policies orchestrated by centralized, cloud-based management that allows them to rapidly scale to meet the changing cybersecurity demands at the network edge," said Scott Devens, chief executive officer at Untangle. "Untangle NG Firewall is uniquely suited to allow flexible, cost-effective deployments in on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments with seamless integration to its value-added, cloud-based services - Command Center centralized management and ScoutIQ threat intelligence."

"Our MSPs are often asked to secure large, dispersed network perimeters," said Meggin Sawyer, vice president, business solutions and cloud services at ADTRAN. "Coupling ADTRAN's ProCloud Network Management with Untangle's NG Firewall for AWS, we are able to provide MSPs with an SD-WAN enabled solution that easily addresses these concerns and provides the ability to seamlessly protect, monitor and control network traffic across the enterprise."

Availability

Untangle NG Firewall is available via BYOL on AWS. Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG) licensing will be available for AWS in May. Both BYOL and PAYG licensing for Azure will be available later in the year.

See Untangle NG Firewall for AWS at RSA

Untangle is showcasing its award-winning NG Firewall for AWS at the RSA Conference in San Francisco through April 20 in the South Hall of the Moscone Center, Booth #2140.

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.untangle.com.

