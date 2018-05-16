UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience

Intelligent flight for airlines requires collecting, analyzing and delivering the right data to the right people, at the right time, in order to make decisions that will improve safety, situational awareness, and/or operating efficiency, all while reducing crew and operator workloads. The InteliSight platform integrates and delivers actionable data via the Aircraft Interface Device (AID) in conjunction with mobile and/or hosted applications to enable flight crews and ground operations to make decisions ranging from optimal flight profiles to predictive maintenance. The open platform design of the AID allows operators to host various applications from a range of providers, including those developed by UTC Aerospace Systems and third- parties. The ability to host these applications will help expand the functionality of the AID throughout the life of the aircraft.

With a focused shift to proactive strategies through advanced data and predictive analytics, the InteliSight platform gives operators the ability to solve current and future challenges cost-effectively. With a modular and scalable hardware platform that's upgradeable via on-wing software updates, InteliSight can adapt to technology advancements and ongoing user needs.



"UTC Aerospace Systems has a longstanding history of enabling safe, cost-effective and technologically advanced flight operations," said Steve Rausch, General Manager for Sensors & Integrated Systems. "The InteliSight platform is at the core of our aircraft data management system, providing each operator the critical data they need to optimize flight operations and minimize disruptions from unscheduled maintenance."

