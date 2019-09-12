UTC Announces Merger with Advanced Core Concepts

DAYTON, Ohio and ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technology Corporation (UTC), an Ohio-based provider of scientific, engineering, and technical services to space and defense customers, has entered into an agreement to merge with Georgia-based Advanced Core Concepts, LLC (ACC), which specializes in aviation lifecycle management, cybersecurity, and space mission analysis and risk management tools. The combined company will create a leading provider of full lifecycle system support and solutions to defense, space, and intelligence markets.

Joe Sciabica, UTC CEO, comments: "UTC has been providing exceptional services to the Air Force Research Laboratory, NASA, Missile Defense Agency, and Defense Logistics Agency for 58 years. In ACC, we have a partner with an excellent reputation, an experienced leadership team, and the same core values UTC has held since 1961. The combined company will continue to invest heavily in our communities and provide additional opportunities for our employees and their families."

"We look forward to working with Joe Sciabica and his exceptional team," adds Trase Travers, ACC CEO. "The combined company is uniquely positioned to provide full lifecycle support to serve the increasingly complex missions of our customers, as well as provide enhanced training, resources, and career opportunities for our employees."

UTC will convert to a limited liability company, changing its name to Universal Technology Company, LLC. Trase Travers will serve as CEO, and Joe Sciabica will serve as Chief Technology Officer of the combined business.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, ACC's partnership with UTC will expand the company's presence in key markets including Dayton (OH), Panama City (FL), and Albuquerque (NM), adding to its strategic locations which include Los Angeles (CA), Huntsville (AL), Colorado Springs (CO), Tampa (FL), Oklahoma City (OK), Warner Robins (GA), Florida's Space Coast, National Capital Region, and multiple locations OCONUS.

UTC is an innovative engineering, science, and technology company known for its exceptional support to government and industry customers. The UTC team is comprised of nationally recognized technical experts, program managers, and certified meeting planners. UTC's core competencies include aerospace systems, materials and manufacturing, civil engineering, and space and directed energy, underpinned by strong capabilities in data analytics, additive manufacturing research (to include OEM OpenAdditive systems), and meetings and event management.

ACC is a provider of aviation lifecycle management services across a broad range of U.S. and international platforms. ACC specializes in engineering, logistics, programmatics, global supply chain management, training, parts and subsystems delivery, MRO, and advanced metallurgical repair methodologies. ACC applies systems engineering and cyber architecture disciplines across space and intelligence missions and is a leader in the field of space transportation risk management.

