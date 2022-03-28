UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings™ Show Increase in Research Productivity Worldwide

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th installment of the UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings™ was released March 15 with some familiar names at the top of the list. The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania maintains its No. 1 position, in both the Worldwide and North American rankings, and New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business stays at No. 2. Columbia University's Columbia Business School (No. 3) and the Jindal School (No. 5) swap places this year, as compared to last year. Harvard University's Harvard Business School rounds out the top 5 by maintaining its No. 4 position in both rankings.

The Naveen Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas has published the rankings annually since 2005. They provide a tool that studies research articles or notes published in 24 leading peer-reviewed journals in major business disciplines based on the authors' university affiliation, thus indicating the research productivity of the represented universities.

The overall research productivity has seen a steady increase over the years. Research is now being emphasized across the globe. In the 2000-2004 period, the year the rankings were first published, that total was 5,766. In the most recent five-year period, the combined number of articles published by the top 100 schools in the Worldwide Rankings is 12,651.

In 2005, when the rankings were first published, 16 universities from 7 countries (not including the U.S.) were represented in the Worldwide Rankings, with a combined total of 550 articles. This year, 34 non-U.S. universities from 10 countries account for a total of 3,568 articles.

"These numbers indicate that we are in a new era of research productivity worldwide," said Dr. Hasan Pirkul, Caruth Chair and dean of the Jindal School. "The numbers tell me that many more universities are emphasizing research today than they were back then. I am pleased that the rankings we created nearly two decades ago show a clear pattern of expanding thought leadership across the globe in business and management studies."

This year in the Worldwide Rankings, schools from 11 countries (including the U.S.) were represented — the same number as last year. The United States has by far the greatest number of universities in the top 100 with 68. Number two is United Kingdom with 8, surpassing China, which had 7 both this year and last. Six Canadian schools were represented this year. At No. 12, France's INSEAD School of Business has the highest ranking of any non-U.S. university. The University of Toronto's Joseph L. Rotman School of Management has the next highest non-U.S. ranking at No. 23, followed by the University of London's London Business School at No. 24.

In the North American Rankings, 92 American and 8 Canadian universities are represented this year. The University of Toronto comes in at No. 22, the highest non-U.S. ranking.

To learn more about the UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings™, visit top100.utdallas.edu.

