Ute Dugan Joins the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy as Senior Vice President of Clinical Research

"Dr. Dugan has been an incredible collaborator and champion of PICI's mission over the last several years, and we're excited to welcome her to our team," said Sean Parker , PICI founder and chairman. "In addition to her work as a world-class cancer researcher, she also brings a passionate focus on the patient perspective, making sure that we always remember who we're working for as we pioneer the next breakthroughs in immunotherapy."

As a medical oncologist in Europe and the United States, Dugan's research focused on the development and integration of improved cancer medicines into the treatment standards of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. As Head of Worldwide Oncology External Medical Affairs at BMS, she created impactful research collaboration models to advance immuno-oncology (I-O) treatments together with partners in academia, professional societies and nonprofit organizations. She began her role in 2016, coinciding with the launch of PICI, and her catalytic approach has accelerated the pace and output of research and impacted BMS' global strategic collaboration business model. Dugan also led the implementation of powerful new tools and applied them to global health equity initiatives, such as building cancer care capacity in low- and middle-income countries.

Dugan originally joined BMS as Executive Director, Global Clinical Research during the formation of the development teams for the pioneering I-O medicines ipilimumab and nivolumab. Before that, her career included stints at Roche/Genentech and Aventis.

"Throughout her career, Dr. Dugan has a proven track record for forging innovative partnerships among academics, practitioners and industry leaders, and that focus and energy has quickened the pace of both research output and clinical impact for patients," said John Connolly, PhD, PICI's Chief Scientific Officer. "She's a perfect fit for the culture of collaboration that PICI exists to foster."

"PICI is bringing together the brightest academic and scientific minds with the goal to create significant therapeutic advances for cancer patients," Dugan said. "PICI is uniquely positioned to integrate and leverage the best experts in the field to help solve some of cancer's most intractable problems."

Dugan earned her MD degree and PhD degree in environmental health and toxicology at the Heinrich Heine University Medical School in Dusseldorf, Germany. She served as associate professor for medical oncology and senior physician at the University Clinic of the West German Cancer and Transplant Center in Essen, Germany.

