UTech Corp Selects Jungo's VuDrive to Expand Access to AI Video Telematics for Fleets

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo (TASE: JNGO), a leader in AI-driven fleet safety and video telematics, today announced a partnership with UTech Corp, a US-based expert in custom logistics software solutions for transportation and trucking companies.

Under this collaboration, UTech Corp will begin offering VuDrive, Jungo's all–in–one AI video telematics system, to its technology-forward client base. VuDrive packages dual–facing AI cameras, real–time driver alerts, GPS tracking and telematics insights into a single, easy–to–install device, making safety, compliance, and visibility more accessible and efficient.

Powered by edge AI, VuDrive streamlines fleet operations with integrated video, safety, location, and telematics capabilities. All at a level of accuracy and affordability that opens advanced fleet technology to a wider range of operators, removing reliance on layered or bundled systems.

UTech Corp brings deep knowledge in logistics software, backed by custom platforms, ELDs, dispatch tools, and API–rich integrations that serve thousands of users, making them a natural match for bringing advanced telematics within reach of customer fleets.

"UTech's expertise in crafting logistics software that solves real-world challenges makes them a standout partner," said Ophir Herbst, Founder and CEO of Jungo Connectivity. "VuDrive adds AI-powered safety and visibility to their toolkit, giving fleets a powerful, user-friendly option that boosts safety without complicating operations."

"Safety is no longer just a fleet priority - it's a shared responsibility across the entire logistics ecosystem, from transportation providers to brokers, insurers, and even emerging risk management platforms", said Yuriy Nekrasov, CEO of UTech Corp. "As the industry continues to evolve, our clients are asking for flexible, integrated solutions that meet the growing demand for visibility, accountability, and operational efficiency. This new partnership expands our camera offering to include a differentiated hardware and software option that complements our existing solutions. It's about giving our clients choice, while reinforcing our commitment to safety, innovation, and the future of connected logistics."

This partnership marks another important expansion of Jungo's US presence, helping bridge cutting-edge AI telematics with best-in-class software platforms trusted by logistics professionals.

About Jungo

Jungo specializes in AI-based fleet safety solutions. Its flagship product, VuDrive, equips fleets and insurers with dual-facing video, real-time driver alerts, GPS tracking, and advanced telematics, all in a simple, plug-and-play device tied to a cloud dashboard. VuDrive is protected by multiple patents and helps fleets reduce risk while improving driver support and compliance.

About UTech Corp

UTech Corp is a logistics-focused software firm known for building custom solutions for transportation and trucking clients. From ELDs and driver recruitment platforms to transportation management systems and deep API integrations, UTech empowers fleets with tailored, high-performance tools.

Media Contact

Leora Schwartz

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Jungo