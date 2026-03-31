UTEM Breaks Ground on New Facility in Bellmead, Texas

WACO, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UTEM (Utility Truck Equipment Manufacturing) has officially broken ground on a new facility in Bellmead, Texas, marking a significant step forward in the company's continued growth.

The new site, located at 500 Research Ave, will sit on more than 13 acres and feature a 25,000-square-foot facility designed to expand UTEM's production and inventory capacity. The project is expected to take approximately eight months, with operations targeted to begin in December 2026.

UTEM and Bellmead community leaders break ground on the company’s new facility in Bellmead, Texas.

The groundbreaking event brought together the UTEM team and their families, members of the Bellmead Chamber of Commerce, local authorities, and members of the community. Remarks were delivered by Bellmead City Manager Yousry "Yost" Zakhary and UTEM President and Owner Kirk Zander, followed by a ceremonial turning of the soil.

"We're very excited to have UTEM here," said Zakhary. "This project represents a great opportunity for Bellmead, bringing growth, jobs, and continued momentum to our community."

"This new facility gives us the space we need to grow the right way," said Zander. "It allows us to build more efficiently, expand our product range, and better serve the customers and industries we support every day."

The expanded footprint will allow UTEM to increase inventory, improve production efficiency, and introduce new products to the market, including a broader range of aerial lifts. The facility will also provide space for additional truck storage, supporting higher inventory levels and faster delivery.

With construction underway, UTEM is focused on expanding its capabilities and continuing to deliver work-ready equipment for the crews who depend on it—now from its new home in Bellmead.

About UTEM

UTEM (Utility Truck Equipment Manufacturing) is an American manufacturer of aerial lift trucks, fiber-splicing equipment, and utility vehicles designed for real-world performance. With more than 50 years of experience, UTEM specializes in purpose-built solutions that match how crews actually work, offering custom builds in any order size with faster lead times and straightforward support. By combining practical engineering with a customer-first approach, UTEM delivers equipment that goes to work sooner, holds up longer, and keeps operations moving.

SOURCE Utility Truck Equipment Manufacturing (UTEM)