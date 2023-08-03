Uterine fibroid treatment device market to grow by USD 2,692.65 million from 2022 to 2027|Increase in healthcare expenditure to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The uterine fibroid treatment device market is expected to grow by USD 2,692.65 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period. Improving healthcare systems in emerging economies is an emerging uterine fibroid treatment device market trend. Underserved markets for healthcare products and services, including medical devices significantly represented in developing and emerging economies, such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. Furthermore, even though emerging local companies in developing countries are making efforts toward creating innovative products with local materials at affordable prices, there is still a huge potential for established global companies in these developing markets. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the uterine fibroid treatment device market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market 2023-2027

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our uterine fibroid treatment device market report covers the following areas:

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market 2023-2027: SegmentationUterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market is segmented as below:

Therapeutic area

Invasive treatment



Minimally invasive treatment



Non-invasive treatment

Technology

Surgical Techniques



Laparoscopic Techniques



Ablation Techniques



Embolization Techniques

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The invasive treatment segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes surgical methods that involve invasive procedures to remove or destroy uterine fibroids and currently hold a significant share of the market. The significant market share is because many women continue to opt for surgical methods as the standard treatment for fibroids. Hysterectomy, myomectomy, and others are some of the major examples of invasive uterine fibroids treatment. Traditional surgical procedures provide an opportunity for physicians to accurately remove the fibroids with minimal risks compared with any other alternative treatments. Hence, such factors boost the invasive treatment segment of the uterine fibroid treatment device market during the forecast period.

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

An increase in healthcare expenditure drives the growth of the uterine fibroid treatment device market. In 2021, it was estimated that global healthcare expenditure was expected to grow by 5.8% and reach USD 8.8 trillion. Due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, the demand for medical devices will rise, which will increase the demand for uterine fibroid treatment devices. Furthermore, serving developing countries will require technological innovations as well as innovations in delivery and business models by healthcare companies. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the uterine fibroid treatment device market during the forecast period.

The high cost of treatment of uterine fibroid challenges the growth of the uterine fibroid treatment device market. These devices and procedures can be expensive, and the high cost of treatment can be a significant barrier to the growth of the market. The cost of purchasing, maintaining, and upgrading these devices may also be prohibitive for some healthcare providers. This leads to delays in the adoption of new and innovative devices. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the uterine fibroid treatment device market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market, including some of the vendors such as Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Gynesonics Inc., Hologic Inc., INSIGHTEC Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Lumenis Be Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Minerva Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers uterine fibroid treatment devices such as Bead Block devices.

The company offers uterine fibroid treatment devices such as Bead Block devices. Conmed Corp. - The company offers uterine fibroid treatment devices such as the AirSeal system.

The company offers uterine fibroid treatment devices such as the AirSeal system. Gynesonics Inc. - The company offers uterine fibroid treatment devices such as Sonata System.

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist uterine fibroid treatment device market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the uterine fibroid treatment device market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the uterine fibroid treatment device market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of uterine fibroid treatment device market vendors

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,692.65 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 8.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Gynesonics Inc., Hologic Inc., INSIGHTEC Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Lumenis Be Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Minerva Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

