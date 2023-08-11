Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Industry Outlook 2023-2030: GnRH Antagonists Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global uterine fibroid treatment drugs market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The market's growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids and the effectiveness of novel drugs in reducing heavy menstrual bleeding in affected women. Heavy menstrual bleeding is a common symptom of uterine fibroids, impacting around 1.4 million women per year, leading to reduced physical activity and affecting quality of life.

The rising demand for drugs with advanced mechanisms, higher efficacy, and fewer side effects is driving the market. Funding for research activities is also contributing to market growth, as various organizations are endorsing acts to advance research and education on the condition. Multiple Gonadotropin-releasing Hormone (GnRH) antagonists have received approval for treating heavy bleeding associated with fibroids, further boosting the market. Key players are focusing on new launches, mergers, acquisitions, expansion, and partnerships to gain higher market shares.

The report highlights that the GnRH antagonists segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, and the recent approvals of drugs like Oriahnn, Myfembree, and Yselty are driving market growth. Submucosal fibroids held the majority share of the UF drugs market in 2022. Retail pharmacies dominated the market in 2022 due to easy medication availability.

North America holds the largest share of the market in 2022 due to major players' presence, high prevalence of the health condition, and increasing awareness among patients regarding available medications.

However, the market faces the challenge of generic drugs' availability, which may impact its growth to some extent.

Overall, the uterine fibroid treatment drugs market is expected to witness significant growth driven by various factors, including rising prevalence, effective drugs, and increasing awareness about available treatments.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4 Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, by Drug Class

Chapter 5 Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, By Type

Chapter 6 Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market - Segment Analysis, By End-user

Chapter 7 Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Myovant Sciences GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Abbvie, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Astrazeneca

Bayer AG

Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Watson Pharma, Inc.

