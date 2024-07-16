Uterine Fibroid (UF) Treatment Device Market size is set to grow by USD 3.03 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in healthcare expenditure boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global uterine fibroid (UF) treatment device market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.03 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Increase in healthcare expenditure is driving market growth, with a trend towards improving healthcare systems in emerging economies. However, high cost of treatment of uterine fibroid poses a challenge. Key market players include Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Gynesonics Inc., Hologic Inc., INSIGHTEC Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Lumenis Be Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Minerva Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc..

Uterine Fibroid (UF) Treatment Device Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3034.4 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, China, and Canada Key companies profiled Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Gynesonics Inc., Hologic Inc., INSIGHTEC Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Lumenis Be Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Minerva Surgical Inc., Olympus Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Market Driver

In the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape of emerging economies, the demand for medical devices, including uterine fibroid treatment devices, is increasing. Factors such as population growth, expanding middle class, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving this trend. The BRICS countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, represent significant opportunities for medical device manufacturers. These economies, which account for over 50% of the global GDP, are experiencing a rise in gynecological diseases, including uterine fibroids. Sedentary lifestyles and obesity are contributing factors to the increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids. The expanding middle class in these countries is gaining access to private medical insurance, leading to an increased demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions. While local companies are making efforts to innovate and offer affordable products, there is still significant potential for established global players in these markets. The attention of global institutional investors towards healthcare infrastructure in these economies is further fueling the growth potential for medical devices, including uterine fibroid treatment devices, during the forecast period.

The Uterine Fibroid (UF) Treatment Device Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of uterine myomas, or benign tumors, also known as leiomyomas. These non-cancerous growths can cause symptoms such as anemia, excessive menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, bloating, increased urinary frequency, and reproductive dysfunction. Leuprolide, Goserelin, and Triptorelin are hormonal treatments used to shrink fibroids. Devices using Progesterone, Levonorgestrel, and Mefenamic acid are also popular. Risk factors for UF include race, age, familial predisposition, premenopausal state, hypertension, and overweight. New trends in UF treatment include outpatient centers, home healthcare services, telemedicine platforms, and minimally invasive procedures like myomectomy and myolysis. Other treatments include Raloxifene. Symptoms like frequent urination and infertility can significantly impact quality of life, making effective treatment essential.

Market Challenges

The global uterine fibroid treatment device market faces a significant challenge due to the high cost of these devices and associated procedures. This financial barrier can limit demand, as many patients find the cost prohibitive, particularly those without insurance coverage. For instance, the cost of hysterectomy ranges from USD9,661 to USD22,534 , while laparoscopic myomectomy costs between USD8,062 and USD11,432 in the US. The cost of purchasing, maintaining, and upgrading these devices can also be a burden for healthcare providers, leading to delays in adoption. In developing economies, the lack of insurance coverage for uterine fibroid treatments can prevent many patients from accessing these procedures, leading to non-adherence and hindering market growth. Therefore, the high cost of uterine fibroid treatments remains a significant obstacle to market expansion during the forecast period.

to , while laparoscopic myomectomy costs between and in the US. The cost of purchasing, maintaining, and upgrading these devices can also be a burden for healthcare providers, leading to delays in adoption. In developing economies, the lack of insurance coverage for uterine fibroid treatments can prevent many patients from accessing these procedures, leading to non-adherence and hindering market growth. Therefore, the high cost of uterine fibroid treatments remains a significant obstacle to market expansion during the forecast period. Uterine fibroids (UF), a common benign tumor in women, can cause excessive menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, infertility, and frequent urination. Risk factors include race, age, familial predisposition, premenopausal state, hypertension, and overweight. Traditional hysterectomy, an invasive treatment, involves larger incisions and long recovery time. However, minimally invasive procedures using laparoscopic, ablation, and embolization techniques offer smooth muscle cell reduction with smaller incisions, speedy recovery, and fewer side effects. Technologically sophisticated technologies like radiofrequency ablation (RFA) are non-surgical alternatives. The Uterine Fibroid (UF) Treatment Device Market faces challenges in promoting minimally invasive procedures due to fibroids' high prevalence and severe complications. Organizations like the White Dress Project, Healthy Women, and the Fibroids Project aim to raise fibroids awareness during Fibroids Awareness Month. Contemporary OB/GYN emphasizes the importance of minimally invasive techniques, including laparoscopic and ablation techniques, to address the growing demand for less invasive procedures.

Segment Overview

This uterine fibroid (uf) treatment device market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Therapeutic Area 1.1 Invasive treatment

1.2 Minimally invasive treatment

1.3 Non-invasive treatment Technology 2.1 Surgical techniques

2.2 Laparoscopic techniques

2.3 Ablation techniques

2.4 Embolization techniques Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Invasive treatment- The invasive treatment segment of the global uterine fibroid (UF) treatment device market is currently dominating due to the popularity of surgical methods such as hysterectomy and myomectomy. These procedures offer a high degree of assurance for physicians regarding efficacy, safety, and long-term outcomes. For instance, Hologic's Thermachoice III Uterine Balloon Therapy System is a hysterectomy aid that reshapes the uterus to remove fibroids and reduce bleeding. The increasing incidences of uterine fibroids, the accuracy of surgical procedures, and the permanent solution they provide are driving the demand for invasive treatments. However, factors like patient age, reproductive status, and fibroid size, number, and location influence the preference for invasive methods. Minimally invasive and noninvasive treatments like MRgFUS are gaining traction due to their advantages, including shorter recovery time, lower risk of complications, and minimal scarring. This trend may impact the growth of the invasive treatment segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Uterine fibroids (UF), also known as leiomyomas, are benign tumors made up of smooth muscle cells that develop in the uterus. They are a common condition among middle-aged women, particularly those of African descent, with a high prevalence in premenopausal women. Risk factors include familial predisposition, race, age, premenopausal state, hypertension, and overweight. Symptoms include excessive menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and frequent urination. Traditional treatments include hysterectomy, but less invasive procedures are gaining popularity. Technologically sophisticated technologies, such as minimally invasive procedures using morcellators, offer a non-surgical alternative. Contemporary OB/GYN reports that severe complications can arise from the use of morcellators, leading to the development of collagen-degrading enzymes. Minimally invasive procedures are the future of UF treatment, providing effective relief with fewer risks and quicker recovery times.

Market Research Overview

Uterine fibroids (UF), also known as leiomyomas or myomas, are benign tumors made up of smooth muscle cells that develop in the uterus. These non-cancerous growths can cause various symptoms such as excessive menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, infertility, and frequent urination. Risk factors for developing UF include race, age, familial predisposition, premenopausal state, hypertension, and overweight. Traditional treatments for UF include hysterectomy, which involves larger incisions and longer recovery times, and invasive surgical procedures. However, minimally invasive treatments, such as laparoscopic and hysteroscopic procedures, have gained popularity due to their smaller incisions, speedy recovery, and fewer side effects. These contemporary techniques include ablation techniques like radiofrequency ablation (RFA), embolization techniques, and non-surgical alternatives like uterine fibroid embolization (UFE). The UF treatment device market is witnessing significant growth due to the high prevalence of fibroids in middle-aged women and the availability of technologically sophisticated technologies. The market includes various players offering minimally invasive procedures through outpatient centers, home healthcare services, and telemedicine platforms. Symptoms of UF can include anemia, bloating, increased urinary frequency, and reproductive dysfunction. Common medications used to manage symptoms include Progesterone, Levonorgestrel, Mefenamic acid, Raloxifene, Leuprolide, Goserelin, and Triptorelin. Morcellators are also used in minimally invasive myomectomy procedures to minimize the size of the fibroids before removal. Fibroids Awareness Month, The White Dress Project, Healthy Women, and The Fibroids Project are some organizations dedicated to raising awareness and providing resources for those affected by UF.

