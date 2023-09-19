Uterine Manipulators Market to grow by USD 17.77 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 52% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The uterine manipulators market size is expected to grow by USD 17.77 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (uterine injector, mangeshikar, clermont Ferrand, VECTEC, and Others), end-user (Specialty clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory surgical centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of North America's largest markets and has had a major role to play in developing this region's market for uterine manipulators. Key factors driving the market growth significantly in the region include an increasing number of product approvals, increasing incidence of gynecological cancers and related risk factors, incidence rates of cervical cancer, the incidence of pelvic floor disorders, and the high rate of IUD use, high growing geriatric population, and strong presence of established players in the market. In addition, the number of cervical cancer cases is increasing in the US. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Advin Health Care, Aspen Surgical Products Inc., B.Braun SE, Cliniva Healthcare, Conmed Corp., Girish Surgical Works, Golden Nimbus International, Gunter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., LiNA Medical APS, LSI Solutions Inc., Pacific Surgical Holdings Ltd., Peters Surgical, Purple Surgical, Richard Wolf GmbH, RUDOLF Medical GmbH Co. KG, S I Surgical Pvt. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE, and Co. KG, The Cooper Companies Inc., and Utah Medical Products Inc.

B.Braun SE -The company offers uterine manipulators such as ER800R, ER801R, and ER806P.

Uterine Manipulators Market: Segmentation Analysis

The uterine injector segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment is intended to be used for uterine manipulation during LAP and diagnostics, as well as simultaneous injection of a medium (such as dye or gas) into the urinary tract.

Uterine Manipulators Market: Market Dynamics

The high incidence of gynecological diseases leading to a rise in the number of hysterectomies is a key factor driving market growth. The treatment of gynecological diseases is receiving increasing attention as it is an important aspect of a woman's quality of life and reproductive health. Therefore, it becomes important to treat these diseases at the primary health care (PHC) level. Furthermore, the procedure is mainly done to treat certain gynecological problems, such as cancer of the cervix, uterus, or ovaries; Endometrial optimism; fibroids; Prolapse; unusual vaginal bleeding, abnormal uterine bleeding; Chronic pelvic pain and adenomyosis. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing awareness among women about different gynecological diseases is a major trend in the market.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

