UTEX Industries Reaches Agreement on Prepackaged Restructuring To Reduce Debt; Business Will Operate In Ordinary Course with No Disruption to Employees, Vendors, or Customers

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UTEX Industries, Inc. ("UTEX" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement (the "Agreement") with the vast majority of its lenders on the terms of a comprehensive "prepackaged" restructuring. The balance sheet transaction will reduce UTEX's funded debt by approximately $700 million and will provide UTEX with up to $42.5 million in new financing. UTEX expects to complete this process and consummate its prepackaged restructuring in a matter of weeks.

To implement this balance sheet restructuring, the Company will commence a "prepackaged" plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. UTEX's prepackaged plan is supported by over 81.6% and 90.4% of UTEX first and second lien lenders, respectively. UTEX's lenders have also agreed to provide UTEX with debtor-in-possession financing and the consensual use of cash collateral to enable UTEX to operate its business in the ordinary course. UTEX's prepackaged plan provides that all general unsecured creditors, including UTEX's vendors and business partners, will remain unimpaired and will be paid in full in the ordinary course of business.

Mike Balas, Chief Executive Officer said: "After an extensive analysis of strategic and financial options for the Company, and after months of negotiations, we are very pleased to have reached an agreement for a consensual restructuring with our secured lenders and other stakeholders. We believe that the restructuring contemplated by the Agreement will provide us with the capital structure and liquidity to compete and grow in today's business environment. I am grateful to our dedicated employees who have continued to work hard in this challenging business environment, and this transaction will position us and our partners for success in the years to come."

The Company will continue to operate its business in the normal course without disruption to its vendors, customers, employees, or other partners, and, subject to customary approvals, will have access to substantial liquidity to meet its obligations in the ordinary course during the restructuring. This includes funding employee wages and benefits, paying vendors and suppliers for all goods and services, and providing customers the same high-quality products and outstanding service they have come to expect from UTEX.

In connection with the financial restructuring, Houlihan Lokey is serving as financial advisor and investment banker, AlixPartners is serving as restructuring advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisor to UTEX.

About UTEX

UTEX is a market-leading manufacturing business headquartered in Houston, Texas. UTEX operates manufacturing, distribution, and technical sales facilities in the United States and abroad and has approximately 500 employees. UTEX's innovative, custom-engineered, Best-in-Class solutions support a diverse customer base in the oil & gas, industrial, mining, and water end markets.

