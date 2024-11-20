UTGIS Electrical Testing Protects Municipal Water, Gas Distribution Systems from Corrosion

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrosion is frequently cited as a leading cause of damage to buried municipal water and gas systems. While there are several external conditions that can cause pipeline corrosion, electrical voltage is one of the leading culprits. A new service from Florida based Utility Testing and Geographic Information Systems LLC (UTGIS) can quickly identify those destructive voltages on a citywide basis allowing crews to intervene before permanent damage such as leaks or breaks occur.

"Pipeline damage caused by direct current voltage (DC) and alternating current (AC) has been described in technical literature for decades, and prevention requirements are even codified into Federal safety regulations." Said UTGIS President Mark Voigtsberger "It has only been in the last 2-3 years that UTGIS made a startling discovery: city streetlights are a major source of these DC and AC voltages impacting pipelines."

A 2023 paper by H.M. Hussein Farh et al on Nature.com citing research conducted by others found 11% of water system corrosion leaks were due to electrical voltages. "UTGIS in-house data indicates that 17% might be closer to the actual number when analyzing water leaks versus documented streetlight faults." said Voigtsberger.

Fault voltages most often come from wiring problems within streetlights or their associated junction boxes. These problems can be due to the age of the wiring, vandalism, rodent damage, or poor workmanship- but all can result in the uncontrolled release of electricity. That electrical release, if close enough to buried conductive pipes, can cause rapid acceleration of the corrosion process eventually leading to water system leaks and breaks when there are freezing temperatures or system operating pressure fluctuations.

One key indicator that voltages could be impacting your water and gas systems is if metallic pipes are starting to fail or leak significantly sooner than the manufacturers estimated lifespan.

Another often overlooked indicator that pipeline voltages are present are shock reports from field workers and meter technicians. Said Voigtsberger "Any unwanted voltage on a water/gas main is a source for damage. Any reported shock means something is wrong with a nearby electrical system and should be investigated."

UTGIS recommends annual electrical testing for both DC and AC voltage and is the only company capable of municipal wide testing for both. Said Voigtsberger; "Large scale use of DC voltage was on the way out up until the early 2000's. Now it is making a huge comeback in the urban landscape with LED streetlight conversions, EV charging stations, traffic control devices and other energy efficient equipment. While both voltages are destructive, DC can damage pipelines much faster than AC voltages, sometimes in just a matter of weeks."

