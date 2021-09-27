UTİB Prepares Assertively for the Largest Exhibition LA Textile Show

UTİB, organizing a national participation of 13 companies at LA Textile Show to be organized between September 29 th and October 1 st in Los Angeles, in the US, the largest market of the World, will also introduce Turkish culture and exhibitor companies to visitors, as well as textile products with the event booth and the electronic catalog it will prepare.

UTİB Event Booth will introduce Turkish Culture to Visitors

UTİB Chair of the Board of Directors Pınar Taşdelen Engin, pointing out that the companies to participate in the fair to be organized at California Market Center, will have an important opportunity to establish new networks as well as to meet with their existing customers, said: "The US is one of the indispensable markets for our sector. Therefore, we have prepared for the fair, which we attach utmost importance to, by joining forces with our union and our companies. Our purpose is to tell our prospective customers about Turkish culture as well as promotion of Turkish textile products. We will introduce design power of Turkey, production and service quality on the basis of zero problem to businesspeople, designers and producers coming from all over the World."

Turkish textile products increase their share in the US Market

UTİB Chair Pınar Taşdelen Engin, noting that the US is the most important textile and read-to-wear garment consumer in the World, stated that the share of Turkish textile and read-to-wear garment exporters in the US Market increase every year. Engin said "Turkey has 3,1 percent share in textile and 1 percent share in ready-to-wear garments in the US Market. Turkey, the seventh largest supplier in the World and the second largest supplier in the European Union, needs a bigger share here. China, Canada, the Republic of Korea, India and Mexico occupy the first places in the US. We are in the ninth place. We continue our efforts nonstop, to achieve the goal of being among the first 3 suppliers of the US Market. Given our position in R&D, technology and innovation, it is not difficult at all. We also continue the promotional works intensively. We will take the place we deserve in the US Market in a short span of time."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632479/UTIB_Textile_Show.jpg

