Utica Mutual Insurance Company Receives 2023 Company Award of Excellence from the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) has named Utica Mutual Insurance Company, the lead company of the Utica National Insurance Group, as the recipient of its prestigious 2023 Company Award of Excellence. The presentation was made on September 20, 2023, during the annual fall meeting of the PIA National Board of Directors held in Naples, Florida.

Utica National Insurance Group is a nationally recognized group of insurance companies, providing personal and commercial insurance products and services. Its errors and omissions program was established in 1966 and is the second-largest errors and omissions business in the United States. The member companies of Utica National sell their products through more than 2,500 independent insurance agents and employ more than 1,300 people countrywide.

Utica Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York. In addition to its New Hartford location, Utica National has offices in Woodbury, New York; Buffalo, New York; Marlborough, Massachusetts; Columbus, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; Duluth, Georgia; Richardson, Texas; and Des Plaines, Illinois.

"It is especially fitting that PIA honors Utica with this, our association's highest annual carrier honor," said PIA National President Gerald F. Hemphill, who announced the award.

"Utica Mutual writes E&O for independent insurance agencies through many PIA affiliates," said PIA Northeast President & CEO Jeff Parmenter. "We believe their longevity and consistency in this space as well as their value proposition align very well with PIA. This gives us the confidence that we have a true partner that we can rely on."

"Working closely with the PIA and helping agents to protect what they've worked hard to build and make successful are important parts of what our E&O team and company do," said Richard Creedon, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Utica National companies. "We appreciate our relationship with the PIA and are grateful for this tremendous honor, which we accept on behalf of all of our team members who help to keep our company running and successful."

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

