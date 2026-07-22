Utilimarc Launches SmartReplace to Optimize Fleet Vehicle Replacement Decisions

AI-powered workflow tool helps fleets prioritize replacements, evaluate tradeoffs, and adapt to changing budgets and operational needs

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimarc, a Smith System company and leader in fleet analytics and benchmarking, today announced the launch of SmartReplace, an AI-powered workflow tool that helps fleets make faster, more confident vehicle-replacement decisions. SmartReplace uses the data fleets already have, eliminating the need to build or maintain new data sources. Users simply upload existing inventory, utilization, maintenance, and work-order files, then specify their business priorities.

SmartReplace

"Vehicle replacement planning is often a spreadsheet-driven process that can take weeks and relies heavily on institutional knowledge," said Derek Dunaway, CEO of Smith System. "And when budgets change, or priorities shift, fleet teams must start over. SmartReplace automates this process, giving fleet managers a faster, more transparent way to make and defend replacement decisions."

The solution uses specialized AI agents to map fleet data into its optimization model, which evaluates replacement needs against budgets, operational requirements, and sector specific requirements. The workflow guides users through data validation, business-rule configuration, and feasibility checks, then generates an optimized replacement strategy.

For each recommendation, the user receives a detailed, asset specific model explaining rationale, timing, and optimal next steps. Vehicle replacement scores help fleets prioritize assets, and built-in scenario modeling enables users to evaluate alternative strategies as budgets, production schedules, or operational priorities change.

Key capabilities include:

AI-assisted prioritization of vehicle replacements based on factors such as age, mileage, condition, lifecycle policies, and maintenance history.

Replacement planning that aligns with budgets, operational objectives, and industry specific needs.

Scenario modeling to compare alternative strategies.

Transparent recommendations that are easy to explain, defend, and audit.

SmartReplace is designed to replace a planning process that has traditionally required weeks of manual spreadsheet review, giving fleet teams a faster, more transparent way to build and defend their annual replacement decisions.

SmartReplace is available through Utilimarc's fleet intelligence platform and is accessible in the same secure environment customers already use.

Rebecca Oistad

Vice President, Marketing

p. 847.431.3850

e. [email protected]

SOURCE Utilimarc