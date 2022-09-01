Utilimarc Proud to be One of Nation's Top 5 OEM Data Integrators for Fleets

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimarc is proud to announce their success as one of the top OEM telematics data integrators in the country. Working with some of the biggest OEMs in the industry, such as GM and Ford , Utilimarc analyzes thousands of on- and off-road fleet assets leveraging direct integrations with top telematics providers.

While fleets have long relied on aftermarket telematics solutions, embedded and integrated OEM telematics is the future of fleet data. The technology is accessible directly from the cab with no need for third-party devices. This allows for a seamless transfer of fleet data, which Utilimarc's expert analysts then standardize, clean and draw insights from. The integration streamlines data ingestion for fleets, making it easier to track key metrics and improve operational efficiency.

Today, Utilimarc is providing this connected data solution for a variety of organizations ranging from state police to large utilities fleets pulling data from major OEMs such as Ford, GM, Dodge, Catlink, John Deere, Volvo and Nissan. For fleets, this is an opportunity to gain a deeper, more dynamic view into their vehicle utilization and performance.

Through Utilimarc's dynamic partnership with leading global telematics provider Geotab , the companies have provided utilities and municipalities across the country with rich data insights and analytics via a combined business intelligence solution. Utilimarc's industry knowledge is a value-add to Geotab's service, helping clients leverage their data to see measurable results. Since this partnership, Utilimarc has become Geotab's top reseller of telematics to the utilities industry.

About Utilimarc

Utilimarc leads the industry in business intelligence solutions for enterprise fleets, reporting on over 500,000 fleet assets today. Twenty years of working with data from the nation's largest utility fleets led to the development of a data-agnostic BI platform that unifies fleet data sources into a single environment. The team of expert data scientists and fleet analysts work closely with customers to build custom scheduled reports and need-specific dashboards. The results are a true understanding of fleet performance and reliable data that inform change within the organization.

Utilimarc is headquartered in Minneapolis with remote teams around the world, currently working alongside North America's highest performing fleet organizations. For more information visit www.utilimarc.com .

