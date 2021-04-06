Utilimarc Survey Gauges Opinions and Plans for Electric Vehicle Implementation Into Commercial Fleets

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Utilimarc published the results of a recent customer survey regarding the future of Electric Vehicle (EV) performance for large commercial fleets. The survey ran in March and went out to over 200 participants, receiving feedback from some of the biggest, most influential players in the Utilities sector, where EVs will have a significant impact.

Utilimarc's survey collected data covering many important points, such as by which metric would companies measure EV performance, and plans for electrifying fleets in the near future . Other focus points for the survey included:

Fleet goals for electric vehicle implementation over the next 36 months

Percentage of fleets that are electrified today

Which make of EVs fleets would be looking to acquire

Plans for charging these electric vehicles, whether it be charging stations at employees' homes, company owned stations, or other options

"On the topic of electrification, there are so many unknowns in the market," commented Utilimarc CEO Chris Shaffer. "It has been very compelling working with our customers to help understand what the impact will be from an environmental, financial and operational perspective as well as how we'll be analyzing specific data inputs to understand KPIs and setting new industry benchmarks."

Survey findings

When asked what key performance indicators (KPIs) would be considered with EV implementation, the majority of survey responses pointed to the reduction of CO2 emissions and financial savings due to fuel expenses and maintenance costs. Target goals for these KPIs were on average between 30 and 45% reduction in cost per mile, CO2 emissions, fuel savings, and maintenance costs.

All survey respondents anticipated at least some increase in EVs in their fleet in the next 3 years, with the average response being about 28%. Additionally, over 92% of respondents plan on prioritizing Class 1 and 2 vehicles in this change.

One participating utilities fleet responded, "We plan to convert 100% of light-duty fleet by 2030, 10% of medium-duty fleet by 2030, and 5% of heavy-duty fleet by 2030 Emissions Reduction."

Some other compelling takeaways from the survey included the most sought after EV makes, as well as company plans for managing the charging of these vehicles once acquired. Some important points for commercial fleets to take into account include how they intend to maintain vehicle charge and the potential impact this could have on grid capacity. The survey found that 60% of fleets plan to have their employees charge these vehicles at their homes.

When it came to EV manufacturers, Ford was the leading response, with General Motors, not too far behind, along with Freightliner and Lordstown.

To see the results in-depth, you can see the full EV performance report here .

About Utilimarc

Headquartered in Minneapolis with remote teams around the world, Utilimarc is leading the industry in business intelligence solutions for enterprise fleets. They work alongside North America's highest performing fleet organizations to ensure their data is actionable and reliable to inform sustainable change. With 20 years of industry experience working with diverse data silos from the nation's largest utility fleets, Utilimarc developed their BI platform that connects and unifies fleet data sources into a single environment.The results of unifying data sources empowers their customers to have a true understanding of the daily performance and utilization of their fleet assets. For more information visit www.utilimarc.com.

For more information and press inquiries, contact Dennis Jaconi, [email protected]

SOURCE Utilimarc

Related Links

https://www.utilimarc.com

