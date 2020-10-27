Utilimaster is Road Ready with Velocity F2, Class 2 Walk-In Van

Utilimaster has expanded their product portfolio to include this Class 2 purpose-built walk-in van to meet the rapidly growing global e-commerce and delivery demand. As the leading manufacturer of last mile delivery vehicles, Utilimaster and The Shyft Group fulfill a segment void with the market ready purpose-built Velocity F2.

"Our vehicle designs have always been a direct reflection of our clients' specific needs and shifting industry requirements," said Chad Heminover, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services. "Right now, our customers are asking for a solution that allows them to scale their delivery fleets quickly, in light of the ecommerce explosion, without sacrificing load capacity or efficiency. The Velocity F2 gives parcel delivery fleets the flexibility they need to activate a large driver pool, service more customers, and maintain longer routes, consistent with increased demand."

Benefits of the Velocity F2 supplementing leading parcel delivery company fleets include:

The total cost of ownership and operation is lower than Class 3-6 vehicles.

Drivers of Class 2 vehicles do not need a commercial driver's license to operate.

Ease of compliance with Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements.

Additional features include better fuel economy, improved safety step heights, lightweight aluminum sidewalls, 600-700 cu. ft. of cargo space capacity, and a corresponding payload range of 3,700 – 4,300 lbs., among other notable specifications and options. Utilimaster is taking production orders for large and small fleets now.

The Velocity is also offered in a Class 3 (GVWR 14,000) vehicle, available on both the Ford Transit (Velocity F3) and the Mercedes Sprinter (Velocity M3) chassis. For more information on the Velocity lineup, visit: www.utilimaster.com/Velocity-F2.

Utilimaster and the rest of The Shyft Group family of brands continue as leaders in every segment in which they compete. This past June, the company—formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc.—rebranded to The Shyft Group to be more reflective of its next phase of business transformation focused on high-growth commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets and to follow the divestiture of its Emergency Response business. The name represents speed, efficiency, agility, and a high-intensity approach, which corresponds with the company's pivot in market focus and the forward momentum garnered in the work truck, specialty service, and delivery vehicle markets.

For more information please visit www.utilimaster.com.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

