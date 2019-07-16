Utilimaster Receives 2,237-Unit Walk-In-Van Order From Leading North American Online E-Commerce And Fulfillment Company

CHARLOTTE, Mich., June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services ("Spartan"), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) which goes to market under the Utilimaster®, Spartan Upfit Services, and Strobes-R-Us™ go-to-market brands, today announced it has been awarded a 2,237-unit walk-in-van order from North America's leading online e-commerce and fulfillment company. The order further expands the customer relationship and increases Spartan's share of the high-growth last mile delivery market.

The new order specifies for a minimum of 2,237 walk-in vans to be built during the second half of 2019 at Utilimaster's Bristol, Indiana, flexible manufacturing facility. Utilimaster's proprietary walk-in van design is optimized for the customer's last mile delivery requirements and further advances the breadth of their product portfolio. Prior to this expansion order, Utilimaster exclusively produced cargo van upfit orders for the customer.

"An order of this magnitude from North America's leading e-commerce retailer, in addition to the cargo van upfit orders already in production, further confirms Utilimaster's position as the go-to source for companies seeking last mile delivery vehicle and upfit solutions across any and all platforms," said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services. "We are confident that our Work-Driven Design approach to customer-centric fleet innovation and optimization added tremendous value to the customer in their evaluation process. This order underscores the value our customers place in having a one-stop-shop for custom upfits and complete vehicle provisioning capabilities across the full GVWR spectrum."

Utilimaster provides comprehensive vehicle and upfit solutions for GWVR Class 1-7 vehicles, spanning from custom engineered solutions to vocation-specific kitted offerings. The Work-Driven Design process provides a personalized design and engineering approach, which begins with an in-depth analysis of how drivers meet the needs of their customers, including ride-along tours with drivers, ergonomics assessments, telematics studies, and countless conversations that ensure all needs are met and expectations exceeded, from the ground up.

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

This release contains several forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our relationship with this customer and its effect on our business, strategic position, and the performance of our products and operations. These statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions regarding future expectations. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, and likelihood. Therefore, actual performance and results may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include difficulties we may encounter in fulfilling the order; operational and other complications that may arise affecting the implementation of our plans and business objectives; changes in our relationships with this customer or others; changes in the demand or supply of products within our markets or raw materials needed to manufacture those products; and changes in laws and regulations affecting our business. Other factors that could affect outcomes are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

