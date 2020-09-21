Utilimaster Showcased Parcel Delivery Vehicles And Option Content At 2020 Contractor Expo

"Attending the Contractor Expo was a great opportunity to connect with parcel contractors across the country, share our latest vehicle innovations, and discuss ways in which Utilimaster can help dealers and contractors with their growth strategies, as the delivery space grows exponentially," said Chad Heminover, President, Fleet Vehicles & Services, The Shyft Group.

Unique to the parcel delivery segment, Utilimaster provides customers with a full range of fleet vehicles and upfits, from Class 1 through Class 7, giving parcel delivery companies a variety of options to fit their needs, no matter the size of their cargo or their route. Whether delivering bulk goods and executing minimal stops per day, or operating multi-stop last-mile delivery routes, the full suite of Utilimaster delivery vehicles incorporates flexible and ergonomic designs intended to maximize driver productivity, safety, and efficiency.

"Learning more about the business successes and challenges our parcel delivery customers are facing in the current growth market has been particularly valuable. While we're excited to hear about the successes, the challenges we heard about at the Contractor Expo will help shape our existing product offerings and future innovations. As in-person events are just beginning to become a reality again, Utilimaster has found ways such as webinars and other virtual events to stay connected to customers and dealers," concluded Heminover.

The Contractor Expo, hosted by Route Consultant, offers a wide range of educational opportunities during the two-day event for parcel contractors and business contacts. The 2020 schedule was designed to maximize learning and connections in a safe and responsible manner.

For more information about Utilimaster products, please visit: https://www.utilimaster.com.

About Utilimaster and The Shyft Group

Utilimaster is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units—Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles—and today, the entire family of brands includes Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

