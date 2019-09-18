Utilimaster Showcases Its Depth In Parcel Delivery Fleet Design At Contractor Expo In Nashville

The Contractor Expo offers FedEx Ground contractors the opportunity to meet and network with hundreds of other parcel contractors from across the U.S. and Canada. Utilimaster provides these last mile delivery fleet contractors with a one-stop-shop for vehicle designs and fleet upfit options that span GWVR classes 1-7.

"The last mile delivery business continues to expand in parallel with ecommerce growth, and with that comes a need for reliable, quality fleet vehicles," said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services. "We're proud to serve FedEx Ground contractors around the nation with vehicle designs that promote quick home delivery services. We have positioned Utilimaster as a one-stop shop for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and cargo van upfits, and in so doing, paved the way for continued growth in this expanding segment."

Utilimaster's Work-Driven Design process provides a personalized design and engineering approach, which begins with an in-depth analysis of how drivers meet the needs of their customers, including ride-along tours with drivers, ergonomics assessments, telematics studies, and countless conversations that ensure all needs are met and expectations exceeded, from the ground up.

For more information on Spartan and Utilimaster offerings, visit: utilimaster.spartanmotors.com.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACTS:

Samara Hamilton

Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications

Spartan Motors, Inc.

Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com

(517) 997-3860

Matt Jackson

Managing Director, Partner

Lambert

mjackson@lambert.com

(616) 233-0500

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

