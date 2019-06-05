Utilimaster Showcases Walk-In Van At Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference

The 14' Utilimaster walk-in-van, designed, engineered, and manufactured specifically for Spartan Motors' customer Hawaiian Electric Company, is built on a Ford F-59 commercial chassis with a Kubota gas generator, Team Fenex air delivery system, and upfitted with EZ Stak interior cabinetry. This particular specialty service truck will be used to maintain and service the underground electrical infrastructure in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"The walk-in van gave customers the opportunity to see the degree to which we enable our utility service clients with customized vehicle solutions, across geographies," said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services. "Working closely with our customers through our Work-Driven Design® process enables a better understanding of their drivers, technicians, and the mission, which helps them more efficiently tackle the job at hand."

Utilimaster's utility service walk-in van is the ultimate modern-day workshop on wheels, featuring auxiliary power, interior and exterior storage, warning and working lighting, and specialty equipment capabilities to accommodate third-party accessories. Made from lightweight aluminum, the van provides maximum versatility and interior design accents with a highly modular cargo area and multiple side and rear door configurations.

Utilimaster's dedicated utility service sales and engineering team was onsite at the EUFMC show to demonstrate the latest advancements in utility service vehicles and educate visitors on Utilimaster products as well as the unique ways to enable the specialty service market. With more than 300 representatives and over 100 manufacturers and service providers, the EUFMC conference brings together over 70 companies across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

For more information on Spartan and Utilimaster offerings, visit: www.spartanmotors.com/fleet-vehicles.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

