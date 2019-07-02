Utilimaster Unveiled Innovative Driver Ergonomics Technology at The 2019 Clean Show

Industry-first solutions were on display at booth #1755 and featured improved driver ergonomics and safety provisions, including an innovative curbside liftgate to make entry and egress with heavy laundry carts in tow safer and easier for drivers. The curbside liftgate is quick and easy to operate and has the durability to handle multiple loads and deliveries. The gate folds up vertically, maximizing the vehicle's interior storage space, and can lift more than 1,000 lbs. All liftgate controls and components are housed inside the van, keeping them out of the elements which improves longevity and minimizes maintenance requirements.

Additionally, Utilimaster demonstrated new safety technology for linen and laundry vehicles that enhance driver safety and ease of operation via an integrated 360-degree camera system, enhanced exterior and interior lighting, crash mitigation systems, and hands-free Bluetooth connectivity. The truck provides multi-view vantage points for drivers to help avoid accidents and prevent damage. Utilimaster's 360-degree camera system features Mobileye technology which provides collision mitigation and lane departure warnings while the interior and exterior LED lighting package makes the vehicle easier to see for other drivers and brightens the cargo area.

"Our Work-Driven Design™ approach dictates that we see our solutions through the lens of our customers' unique needs," said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services. "We were proud to showcase our innovative technologies at The Clean Show that have made Utilimaster the go-to provider for vocational fleet solutions in North America."

Bringing together more than 11,000 buyers, The Clean Show offered attendees an all-access pass to the show floor with exhibits covering products across all textile care industry needs. To learn more about The Clean Show, visit www.cleanshow.com.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACTS:

Samara Hamilton

Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications

Spartan Motors, Inc.

Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com

(517) 997-3860

Matt Jackson

Managing Director, Partner

Lambert

mjackson@lambert.com

(616) 233-0500

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

