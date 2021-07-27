Utilis event in San Diego to gather dignitaries from all over the world and to celebrate winning national award and bringing tech jobs to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitaries from across the state of California and leaders of Utilis from Israel and the U.S. will gather on August 5, 2021, for a celebration. Kicking off the event will be the San Diego Chamber President and former mayor, Jerry Sanders.

Utilis is bringing their founder and CEO to San Diego to celebrate winning the inaugural Innovation Award from the American Water Works Association. Utilis received the Innovation Award for their achievements in creating technology to preserve water and promote environmental sustainability.

"Bringing jobs and helping our community is an important part of our culture." Elly Perets, CEO Utilis Corp. Tweet this The American Water Works Association Innovation Award is to be presented to Utilis Corp. on August 5, 2021, by Heather Collins, VP of AWWA at the Town and Country Hotel in San Diego with top dignitaries attending

With the significant increase in jobs brought to San Diego by Utilis in the last year, local and statewide politicians will be attending this exciting event to mark this occasion. As the state starts to open from the COVID-19 pandemic, job security and growth is critical to keeping residents in California. The San Diego area has become the darling for expanding technology firms; it is considered by some as America's fourth tech capital.

With this new award, the American Water Works Association (AWWA) recognized Utilis for fulfilling the vision of the Association's Innovation Initiative. AWWA's ongoing initiative is to inspire and implement innovative thinking and best practices to address challenges within the water industry and achieve significant positive results. The trophy will be presented at this event by Heather Collins, the current Vice President of AWWA.

Utilis technology lowers the cost of finding potable water leaks by using a patented algorithm and satellite-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data. Utilis uses reflected signals from a satellite to detect the underground presence of potable water. A staggering 7200M gallons of water are saved every year through Utilis solutions, with an average of 3.3 leaks found per day at each subscribing utility.

"This technology is a real game changer," said AWWA Past President Charlie Anderson, of CDM Smith, and a member of the committee deciding the winners. "It can save upfront leak detection costs, and find remote subsurface leaks, especially during natural disaster situations where the utility is trying to restore system pressure."

"We are excited to host an event in the US showing our support of the San Diego and California communities and as our way to invite others to gather around and learn," stated Elly Perets, CEO of Utilis. "Bringing jobs and helping our community is an important part of our culture. Listening to and learning from other global leaders will be an important part of this event."

The AWWA is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water. They provide solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life. The event will be held from 3 to 5 pm at the Town and Country in San Diego. The San Diego Chamber of Commerce will also be joining to cut the ribbon and celebrate this award-winning company.

ABOUT UTILIS

Utilis provides data driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. They use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn it into large scale decision support tools. The proprietary algorithms and highly educated staff of scientists and engineers are the key to the company's mission, to advance planet Earth's resource resilience through SAR analytics. Successfully commercializing their first product, leak detection in 2016, Utilis projects have resulted in saving more than 9000 million gallons of potable water and 22,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Headquartered in Israel, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom, Utilis currently provides innovative data solutions in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on Utilis and to learn more about their technology visit https://utiliscorp.com/

Media Contact

Karen Dubey

Corporate Marketing Director

[email protected]

(858) 798-6709

SOURCE Utilis Corp.

Related Links

https://utiliscorp.com/

