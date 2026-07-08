Utilities Need Business-Aligned GIS Strategies to Advance Grid Modernization, Advises Info-Tech Research Group

As utilities face rising pressure to modernize grids, improve asset visibility, and integrate operational data, many organizations are viewing geographic information systems as a strategic enabler to enterprise-wide decision-making rather than just a basic mapping tool. Info-Tech Research Group's Develop a Business-Aligned GIS Strategy for Utilities blueprint outlines a practical framework to help utility leaders assess GIS maturity, close capability gaps, strengthen governance, and build a roadmap that supports grid modernization, field operations, and long-term resilience.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Geographic information systems are critical to how utilities modernize infrastructure, manage assets, support field operations, and improve decision-making. However, new insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that many utility organizations have not yet aligned GIS capabilities with business priorities, limiting the value they can realize from geospatial data, system integration, and emerging technologies.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Develop a Business-Aligned GIS Strategy for Utilities blueprint outlines a practical framework to help utility leaders assess GIS maturity, close capability gaps, strengthen governance, and build a roadmap that supports grid modernization, field operations, and long-term resilience.

To help utilities move beyond basic mapping and unlock the full value of GIS, the global research and advisory firm has published its Develop a Business-Aligned GIS Strategy for Utilities blueprint. The resource provides a structured methodology to help utility leaders assess current and target GIS maturity, identify capability gaps, establish foundational governance and standards, and build a practical roadmap aligned to organizational priorities.

Info-Tech's research highlights that GIS capabilities are expanding rapidly as utilities adopt technologies such as AI, IoT, drones, smart meters, 3D modeling, and field mobility. Even as these capabilities expand, many utilities continue to face strategic and operational barriers, including siloed geospatial data, unclear ownership, limited GIS resources and skills, inconsistent standards, and governance structures that have not evolved to support broader enterprise collaboration.

"GIS can no longer be treated as a back-office mapping function for utilities," says Bevin Chau, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "It is becoming a foundational platform for grid modernization, asset management, field operations, and data-driven decision-making. Utilities that align GIS to business objectives will be better positioned to improve reliability, streamline operations, and prepare for emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, 3D modeling, and field mobility."

Key GIS Strategy Challenges Facing Utilities

Info-Tech's Develop a Business-Aligned GIS Strategy for Utilities blueprint identifies several common obstacles that prevent utilities from advancing GIS maturity and realizing the full value of geospatial capabilities:

Siloed geospatial data: GIS data stored across multiple systems or departments can prevent utilities from establishing a recognized source of truth, reducing confidence in maps and weakening operational workflows.

GIS data stored across multiple systems or departments can prevent utilities from establishing a recognized source of truth, reducing confidence in maps and weakening operational workflows. Limited ownership and sponsorship: Unclear accountability for GIS strategy, funding, and decision-making can slow progress and prevent the capability from gaining executive support.

Unclear accountability for GIS strategy, funding, and decision-making can slow progress and prevent the capability from gaining executive support. Insufficient GIS resources and skills: GIS talent remains difficult to acquire, and limited internal training can prevent teams from advancing toward more sophisticated GIS use cases.

GIS talent remains difficult to acquire, and limited internal training can prevent teams from advancing toward more sophisticated GIS use cases. Lack of standardization and policies: Missing or inconsistent standards for data, processes, metadata, versioning, and access can increase technical debt and make integrations more difficult.

Missing or inconsistent standards for data, processes, metadata, versioning, and access can increase technical debt and make integrations more difficult. Governance that limits collaboration: Governance models that are either overly centralized or too decentralized can create bottlenecks, reinforce silos, and reduce cross-functional alignment.

Info-Tech's Four-Phase Framework for Developing a Business-Aligned GIS Strategy

The Develop a Business-Aligned GIS Strategy for Utilities blueprint outlines a four-phase methodology to help utilities establish GIS as a strategic platform that supports business outcomes and long-term modernization efforts:

Phase 1: Establish Current and Target State

Utility leaders, GIS managers, GIS analysts, departmental leads, and power users assess current GIS maturity and define target-state aspirations across six strategic themes: governance and strategy, data and information management, procedures, workflows, and standards, infrastructure and integration, GIS workforce and skills, and GIS application.





Utility leaders, GIS managers, GIS analysts, departmental leads, and power users assess current GIS maturity and define target-state aspirations across six strategic themes: governance and strategy, data and information management, procedures, workflows, and standards, infrastructure and integration, GIS workforce and skills, and GIS application. Phase 2: Identify GIS Initiatives and Close the Gaps

Stakeholders review maturity assessment results, identify gaps between the current and target states, and translate these gaps into concrete initiatives to improve GIS capability and align with broader organizational strategy.





Stakeholders review maturity assessment results, identify gaps between the current and target states, and translate these gaps into concrete initiatives to improve GIS capability and align with broader organizational strategy. Phase 3: Lay Down the Foundations for Long-Term Success

Utilities establish or refine foundational elements such as the GIS mission, vision, guiding principles, governance structures, use-case business cases, and integration planning. These foundations help ensure GIS remains accurate, trusted, and well-managed over time.





Utilities establish or refine foundational elements such as the GIS mission, vision, guiding principles, governance structures, use-case business cases, and integration planning. These foundations help ensure GIS remains accurate, trusted, and well-managed over time. Phase 4: Unify GIS Initiatives With a Strategic Roadmap

Organizations prioritize GIS initiatives based on value, effort, feasibility, and organizational need, then assign ownership and timelines to build a practical roadmap that balances quick wins with foundational investments.

"GIS strategy cannot succeed as a standalone technology exercise," explains Bevin. "It requires alignment across IT, OT, business units, and executive leadership. A clear roadmap helps utilities sequence investments, strengthen accountability, and make GIS a shared capability that supports modernization across the enterprise."

Info-Tech's blueprint also includes practical tools such as the GIS Current and Target State Assessment Tool and the GIS Initiative Prioritization and Roadmap Planning Tool. These resources are designed to help utilities assess maturity, identify strengths and weaknesses, prioritize initiatives, and create a timebound roadmap for advancing GIS capabilities.

By following the structured approach outlined in the blueprint, utilities can improve data quality, reduce duplication, strengthen IT/OT integration, streamline GIS processes, and support advanced use cases such as predictive analytics, digital grid operations, mobile field applications, and smarter asset management. The firm's research emphasizes that utilities that treat GIS as a strategic platform rather than a departmental tool will be better positioned to improve reliability, agility, and resilience amid continued industry change.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Bevin Chau, and access to the complete Develop a Business-Aligned GIS Strategy for Utilities blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group