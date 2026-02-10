Utilities Risk Wider Disruption Without Integrated IT/OT Continuity Planning, Warns Info-Tech Research Group

As cyber threats, extreme weather, and aging infrastructure increase operational risk for utilities, many organizations continue to manage business continuity and disaster recovery separately across IT and operational technology environments. A new resource from Info-Tech Research Group finds that siloed IT and OT continuity planning limits coordination, delays recovery, and increases exposure during disruptions. The firm's newly published blueprint, Integrate IT/OT Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, provides a structured framework to help utilities align IT and OT teams, map cross-domain dependencies, and build coordinated recovery and continuity plans.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Utility organizations are operating in an environment where disruptions are becoming more frequent, more complex, and more consequential. Cyberattacks, extreme weather events, and increasing digital interdependence between enterprise systems and operational technologies are exposing gaps in traditional business continuity and disaster recovery approaches. According to Info-Tech Research Group, many utilities still plan for IT and OT disruptions separately, despite the growing reality that failures in one domain can quickly cascade into the other.

The global research and advisory firm's newly released blueprint, Integrate IT/OT Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, addresses this challenge by guiding organizations through a phased approach to identifying IT and OT dependencies, aligning recovery objectives, and establishing joint governance for continuity management. Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes that effective continuity planning must account for both enterprise systems and operational technologies, such as SCADA, DERMS, and other control environments, that directly affect service delivery, safety, and regulatory compliance.

"Business continuity breaks down when IT and OT are treated as separate worlds," says Bevin Chau, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Utilities need a shared understanding of how enterprise systems and operational technologies depend on one another. By integrating IT and OT continuity planning, organizations can coordinate response efforts more effectively, reduce recovery time, and protect both operational reliability and public safety."

Key Challenges Limiting IT/OT Continuity Effectiveness in Utilities

Despite growing operational interdependence between IT and OT environments, Info-Tech's research shows that many utilities struggle to execute effective, integrated continuity planning due to several persistent challenges:

Minimal collaboration between IT and OT teams , resulting in duplicated effort, unclear ownership, and fragmented response during disruptions.

, resulting in duplicated effort, unclear ownership, and fragmented response during disruptions. Unmapped IT/OT dependencies that are often discovered only during an incident, delaying recovery and increasing operational impact.

that are often discovered only during an incident, delaying recovery and increasing operational impact. Inconsistent rigor between IT and OT continuity practices , where OT planning often lacks the structure, testing, and governance applied to IT disaster recovery.

, where OT planning often lacks the structure, testing, and governance applied to IT disaster recovery. Organizational and cultural silos , including different reporting structures, priorities, and terminology, limit shared understanding and coordination.

, including different reporting structures, priorities, and terminology, limit shared understanding and coordination. Unclear roles and responsibilities during disruptions, leaving teams uncertain about decision rights, escalation paths, and recovery ownership.

Info-Tech's Framework for Integrated IT/OT Business Continuity Planning

To help utilities move from siloed planning to coordinated execution, the Integrate IT/OT Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery blueprint outlines a phased approach that helps utilities start on common ground, strengthen collaboration between IT and OT teams, and build sustainable convergence over time. The framework guides organizations to:

Define IT and OT boundaries and map cross-domain dependencies to establish shared visibility.

Identify critical IT and OT applications and business processes that require joint recovery and continuity planning.

Conduct aligned business impact assessments for interdependent IT/OT applications and business processes to set realistic recovery objectives across both domains.

Establish governance and maintenance practices to sustain integrated IT/OT continuity planning over time.

The blueprint also includes strategic tools such as IT/OT application heatmaps, stakeholder mapping templates, recovery workflow RACIs, and governance models designed specifically for utility environments.

By applying Info-Tech's research-backed approach, utilities can move beyond parallel continuity plans and build a coordinated response capability that reflects how IT and OT actually operate today. This enables faster recovery, clearer accountability, and a stronger foundation for broader IT/OT convergence across the organization.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Bevin Chau, and full access to the Integrate IT/OT Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

