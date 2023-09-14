Utilities Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the utilities market holds substantial growth potential, with projections indicating that it is set to reach a significant valuation of $8,314.78 billion by 2027, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This anticipated expansion is primarily attributed to the accelerated investments in renewable power generation capacities. As the world continues to shift towards sustainable energy sources, the utilities market is poised to benefit from this transition, with renewable power generation driving its growth in the foreseeable future.

1. Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-power-reactor-decommissioning-global-market-report

The global nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is projected to expand to $10.05 billion by 2027, with a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This growth is primarily driven by an increasing awareness and concern for environmental issues, which is expected to be a key factor propelling the expansion of the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market in the coming years.

2. Renewable Energy Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/renewable-energy-global-market-report

The global renewable energy market is projected to reach $1404.48 billion by 2027, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising power consumption levels, which are expected to be a significant driving force behind the expansion of the renewable energy market in the foreseeable future.

3. Solar District Heating Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-district-heating-global-market-report

The global solar district heating market is anticipated to expand to $5.43 billion by 2027, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This growth is predominantly propelled by the increasing adoption of sustainable energy sources, which is a key driver behind the solar district heating market's expansion in the coming years.

4. Surge Arrester Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surge-arrester-global-market-report

The surge arrester market is projected to reach $2.83 billion by 2027, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is predominantly driven by the escalating demand for an uninterrupted and dependable power supply, making it a substantial contributor to the surge arrester market's expansion in the foreseeable future.

5. Wind Turbine Casting Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wind-turbine-casting-global-market-report

The wind turbine casting market is projected to reach $2.78 billion by 2027, demonstrating a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth is primarily fueled by the rising global demand for renewable energy sources, which is anticipated to be a key driver behind the wind turbine casting market's expansion in the coming years.

6. Gas Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-equipment-global-market-report

The global gas equipment market is projected to reach $95.97 billion by 2027, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth is primarily propelled by the escalating demand for industrial gases across a wide range of applications, making it a key driver behind the expansion of the gas equipment market in the foreseeable future.

7. Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-infrastructure-repair-technologies-global-market-report

The market for water infrastructure repair technologies is forecasted to reach $102.82 billion by 2027, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth is primarily motivated by the increasing challenges posed by aging water infrastructure, making it a key factor propelling the water infrastructure repair technologies market's expansion in the coming years.

8. Membrane Filtration Market Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/membrane-filtration-market-global-market-report

The membrane filtration market is projected to attain a size of $22.26 billion by 2027, showcasing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth is predominantly fueled by the rising incidence of water pollution and waterborne diseases, which is expected to be a significant driver in propelling the expansion of the membrane filtration market in the coming years.

9. Inductor Market Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/inductor-market-global-market-report

The inductor market is anticipated to expand to a size of $5.32 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.30%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, which is expected to be a significant factor propelling the inductor market's expansion in the foreseeable future.

10. Industrial Crystallizers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-crystallizers-global-market-report

The industrial crystallizers market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2027, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth is predominantly attributed to the expanding manufacturing industries, which are a key driving force behind the industrial crystallizers market's expansion in the coming years.

11. Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-supply-and-irrigation-systems-global-market-report

The water supply and irrigation systems market is forecasted to reach $444.26 billion by 2027, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of organic farming practices, which is expected to be a significant driver propelling the expansion of the water supply and irrigation systems market in the foreseeable future.

