Utility Companies Face Barriers to Program Adoption: Vehya Offers All-In-One Enterprise Solution for Success

DETROIT, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility companies across the U.S. are facing a significant challenge: driving consumer adoption of their energy efficiency programs, products, and services. With $8.8 billion in incentives available through the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Energy Rebate program, utilities play a crucial role in the sales, services, and disbursement of these rebates. However, many have struggled to create a clear and accessible path for their customers to take advantage of these benefits.

The Hidden Barrier to Utility Programs

The disconnect between utility companies' program goals, rebate processing, coordination with contractors and vendors is a critical issue that jeopardizes the success of these incentive programs. These gaps often result in a fragmented experience for home and business customers—the very individuals these programs are designed to benefit. Customers frequently face delays, confusion, and unmet expectations when trying to access rebates or services, leading to diminished trust and lower participation rates.

To overcome these challenges, it is essential for utilities to streamline communication and processes between all stakeholders. An integrated approach ensures a smoother and more positive customer experience, directly impacting the success of demand-side management (DSM) and distributed energy resource (DER) programs. (RMI) (Virtual Peaker).

Vehya: The All-in-One Solution for Utilities

Vehya, an experienced partner to utility companies, addresses these pain points with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of utility incentive programs. Vehya offers five key components:

e-Commerce: Customers can easily purchase qualifying products and schedule services with verified contractors through a user-friendly app guided step-by-step, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Once a customer enters a utility's program journey, all necessary qualification and service completion information is centralized, easily shareable via exportable files or API with other CRMs, and protected by SOC2-compliant data security measures.

Vendor Management: Effortlessly manage contractors and vendors with the Vehya PRO mobile app for Android and iOS that quickly onboards and verifies contractors, enables real-time service requests, scheduling, payment processing, and work validation while automating compliance checks to ensure all vendors meet your requirements.

Rebate Processing: Rebate processing is flawless. Customers submit required information and documentation during their program's journey, while automated validation on a customized dashboard reduces processing time from days to minutes.

Administrative Services: Program teams handling inquiries from thousands of customers can be daunting. That's why Vehya provides live phone, email, and AI support to address common questions like "how to get started," "how to qualify for rebates," and billing inquiries.

Trusted by utilities like DTE Energy, Vehya's mobile-friendly platform connects home energy and business customers with verified contractors, allowing them to easily manage projects, payments, and rebates. The Vehya PRO app offers contractors the tools they need for deployment, communication, scheduling, and administrative support—all at a nominal monthly fee tailored to utility needs, whether for small or large teams.

Security, Technology and Team

Vehya's platform is SOC2-compliant and adheres to GDPR regulations, incorporating advanced security protocols and comprehensive cyber insurance to protect customer information. Cloud-based servers provide redundancies to ensure reliable uptime, offering the highest data protection, privacy, and service reliability standards.

Our team of experienced technologists and entrepreneurs has developed a platform and sustainable business model that scales to meet the needs of enterprise-level operations and will continue to in the future.

Make Your Program a Success with Vehya

Utility companies looking to achieve their program goals can turn to Vehya for a solution that bridges the gap between intention and execution.

