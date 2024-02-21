UTILITY, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 YEAR-END RESULTS AND INNOVATIONS

Technology company reports top performance with 38% increase in year-over-year revenue

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility, Inc., the leader in innovative, digital systems tailored for frontline professions, announced the close to its 2023 fiscal year, with annual revenues totaling $60 million, a 38 percent increase over 2022. Increased engagement with an expanded range of law enforcement including hospital, university, public school, and airport security agencies, paired with Utility's ongoing investment in new product offerings and international expansion, contributed to the company's performance. Notable 2023 financial insights include:

$71 million in total contract bookings for the year

in total contract bookings for the year 42% increase in recurring revenue, year-over-year

58% increase in gross margin, year-over-year

178% increase in operating income, year-over-year

31% staffing increase, year-over-year

"As we conclude 2023, we are honored to be the evidence management technology provider of choice for our new and existing clients who trust Utility to provide the transparency they need to support community trust," said Utility President and CEO Michael Nark, "Our team continued to navigate the rapidly progressing technology and public safety environments, introducing new products and welcoming Greater Sum Ventures as majority investor in the company, positioning us for expanding services and continued growth. We look forward to the year ahead and continuing to innovate to meet the growing needs of law enforcement agencies around the world."

2023 Highlights

Additional key results supporting the Utility vision, to help clients save the day – every day – in 2023:

Platform Expansion

Surpassed 72,000 total users on the platform, across 346 active clients

276,048 cases created, representing a 49% year-over-year increase

20,826,839 incidents created within the platform, representing a 21% year-over-year increase

54,039,808 license plates detected with the Utility ALPR technology, representing a 341% year-over year increase

Received 6.7 petabytes in total incident and case uploads to the POLARIS™ platform, representing a 27% year-over-year increase

Continued progress towards FedRamp and StateRAMP readiness certifications, allowing Utility to pursue new growth opportunities within the federal market

Continued Innovation

POLARIS by Utility™: The latest iteration of Utility's digital evidence management platform, POLARIS 7.0 delivers enhanced capabilities for observing, collecting, analyzing and sharing digital evidence. With the technology, law enforcement gains the ability to capture evidence and enhance investigations through the integration of fixed cameras and mobile applications, along with expanded communication and alert capabilities.

TITAN by Utility™: Introduced in the first quarter of 2023, TITAN serves as a powerful operating force-multiplying capability for real-time crime centers, integrating existing fixed cameras into a real-time map view that enables law enforcement to respond quickly to unfolding incidents and investigate and solve more crimes. In addition to combining fixed camera video with Utility's existing police body camera , real-time mapping capabilities, and in car video , the technology integrates directly with POLARIS and offers capabilities like camera registry, crowdsourcing, transcription, translation, and enhanced map functionality.

Further complementing its strong annual financial results, Utility shared fourth quarter insights with the addition of 12 new agencies to the company's client roster including:

Police Departments Public School Districts State Attorney's Offices Brookhaven, MS

Harlingen, TX

Lexington, IL

Log Lane Village, CO

Mont Belvieu, TX

Port Neches, TX

Bayfield, CO

Vermillion, SD

Galveston, TX Indianapolis, IN

Spring Branch, TX Alleghany County, MD

The strong quarterly performance was also supported by notable renewals with:

Atlanta, GA Public Schools

Public Schools Aventura, FL Police Department

Police Department Brentwood, TN Police Department

Police Department Colorado Springs, CO Police Department

Police Department El Segundo, CA Police Department

Police Department Lilburn, GA Police Department

Police Department Murfreesboro, TN Police Department

Police Department Osmose Company, NJ

About Utility

Utility, the innovative technology-enabled service provider recognized for creating groundbreaking digital systems for frontline professions, provides a universe of intuitive products for effectively capturing, managing, and releasing video evidence. Technologies include a variety of cameras, sensors and devices as well as situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies and utility providers. To learn more about Utility and its technology solutions, please visit utility.com.

