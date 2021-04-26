Utility, Inc. Launches Into 2021 With 12 New Agency Partners

ATLANTA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility, Inc. announced further record growth in 2021, continuing the positive momentum of 2020 into the first quarter with contract bookings increasing more than 45% over Q1 of the previous year. Revenue was up more than 48% over Q1 2020 with recurring revenue growing 52%, accounting for more than 94% of the overall revenue for the quarter.

New contract bookings in the first quarter of 2021 were executed with two state agencies, West Virginia State Police and the Georgia Department of Corrections; two counties, Green Lake, WI, and LaPorte, IN; and eight city police departments, including O'Fallon, MO, Starkville, MS, and Dover, NH. Overall, contracts this quarter committed more than 1,000 new law enforcement personnel to the platform.

In addition to new contract bookings, there was a 17% increase in the number of licensed devices connected to Utility, Inc.'s AVaiLWeb® cloud-based digital evidence management platform, including the BodyWorn™ automatic video camera and the RocketIoT® in-car video and communication system. Showcasing its ongoing commitment to offering best-in-class, industry-leading technology, The RocketIoT device software is evolving, and in Q2, Utility will introduce a new, purpose-built camera, along with an enhanced user interface and messaging capabilities for RocketIoT users.

Additional highlights for Utility, Inc. for the quarter include:

Renewals for the quarter surpassed the 95% level

More than 15,000 sworn law enforcement personnel active on the platform, up 57% over Q1 2020

Over 6,500 TB of evidence is now actively managed on the platform, up 69% over Q1 2020

Surpassed 350 agency partners on the platform

Exceeded 38,000 total users on the platform

"We are continuously listening to our agency partners' feedback to develop innovative solutions to proactively meet the future needs of law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies and utility providers," said Michael Nark, President and CEO of Utility, Inc. "Our growth and product innovation embody our commitment to support our partner agencies, and we will continue to bring in new agency partners and provide communities with a reliable, trustworthy evidentiary management ecosystem."

The Utility, Inc. ecosystem includes a variety of cameras, sensors and devices as well as situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies and utility providers. To learn more about Utility, Inc. and its technology solutions, please visit bodyworn.com.

About Utility, Inc.

Utility, Inc. provides law enforcement officers with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Utility's BodyWorn™ camera and RocketIoT® in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality and real-time GPS positioning for the best situational awareness possible during critical times. The BodyWorn camera utilizes unique communication capabilities and specific recording triggers to initiate video recording automatically. Triggers are set by individual law enforcement departments based on their recording policies. BodyWorn cameras may operate singularly or in conjunction with RocketIoT and come equipped with built-in accelerometers, prone positioning and light bar sensors to detect doors opening, rapid motion, Geofence entry, etc. Triggers can be updated at any time via the video management system, AVaiLWeb®. The AVaiLWeb cloud-based digital evidence management solution securely stores captured evidence and offers SmartRedaction™.

