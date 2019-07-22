Utility Industry Veteran Stephen Callahan Joins the GridBright Leadership Team

ALAMO, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GridBright announced today that Mr. Stephen Callahan has joined its leadership team as an Executive Vice President expanding its capability to enable Grid Modernization—the key to accelerating the transition to the resilient and clean energy system of the future.

Mr. Callahan brings over 35 years of utility industry experience in technology implementation and business transformation. He has helped numerous global utility clients create and execute modernization strategies for T&D, network operations, Smart Grid, customer operations, finance, and telecommunications. He is a registered professional engineer and serves on the Board of GridWise Alliance and the Advisory Committee of DistribuTECH conference.

Prior to GridBright, Mr. Callahan was the Vice President of Global Strategy and Solutions for the Energy & Utilities industry within IBM and a member of IBM's Industry Academy. Earlier he was a Partner for PwC, a Partner at Coopers & Lybrand, and the Director of IT Strategy, Budget, and Network Planning at Pacific Gas and Electric. He has played leadership roles in numerous complex technology projects including the implementation of the California ISO, Ontario IMO, utility e-procurement consortium Pantellos, and PG&E's SAP.

"We are delighted to have Steve join the GridBright Leadership team. He will be helping us sustain our fast growth rate while maintaining our enviable customer satisfaction and employee retention record," said GridBright CEO Ali Vojdani.

In 2018, GridBright was ranked among the nation's fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine, based on its 1,602% three-year revenue growth. So far, 2019 has seen the addition of eleven (11) new clients and 33% headcount growth. The growth is being achieved organically with no outside investors.

Grid Modernization is the foundation of the future electric grid. GridBright brings deep utility domain technical and operational expertise in the management processes, data and systems, both legacy and new, required to operate the grid—expertise critical to grid management in the future. GridBright is dedicated to help create this future through enabling information sharing, interoperability, and innovation.

Mr. Callahan will be leading GridBright's expanded focus on Grid Modernization helping utilities plan, engineer and implement grid modernization strategies that increase resiliency, improve cybersecurity, and manage distributed energy resources.

"Animating the ecosystem that will constitute our future electric energy system will require the deep utility industry technical and operating experience embodied at GridBright. I am excited about joining a team with both the vision and capability to realize that future," said Mr. Callahan.

About GridBright, Inc. | GridBright is the grid management specialists of the utility industry. GridBright helps the electric industry improve grid operations through smarter solutions for managing resiliency, distributed resources, and renewables. GridBright's grid data Repository (www.bettergrids.org) is used in 45 countries. To learn more, visit GridBright.com .

