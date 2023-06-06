Utility Innovation Firm Copper Labs Introduces Scalable Water-Leak Detection Capabilities

News provided by

Copper Labs

06 Jun, 2023, 08:33 ET

American homeowners lose 900 billion gallons of water a year in leaks

BOULDER, Colo., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Labs, a utility technology and solutions provider that supports water, gas, and electric utilities with real-time actionable meter data and insights, has launched an innovative new water leak-detection feature. Copper's expanded offering helps homeowners identify leaks around the home—from dripping faucets to broken irrigation systems—immediately, rather than waiting until a monthly (or bi-monthly) high bill arrives to realize they have a problem. At scale, this kind of approach could further utilities' conservation efforts and help increase overall resiliency.

Continue Reading
Copper Labs, a utility technology and solutions provider that supports water, gas, and electric utilities with real-time actionable meter data and insights, has launched an innovative new water leak-detection feature.
Copper Labs, a utility technology and solutions provider that supports water, gas, and electric utilities with real-time actionable meter data and insights, has launched an innovative new water leak-detection feature.

"Leak detection is incredibly valuable to water utilities, but budgetary and technical limitations often make it difficult for them to broadly deploy technologies that could help," says Dan Forman, CEO of Copper Labs. "Because Copper's wireless solution works with a wide range of existing meter types—not just smart meters—we can immediately enable granular leak detection at lower cost and without hardware retrofits. That capability can help water utilities better manage limited resources while also supporting their customers with lower bills and a better experience."

Water scarcity has become an increasing concern across the country in recent years, largely due to chronic overuse in many areas exacerbated by the growing impacts of climate change. While water challenges are complex and multifaceted, part of any solution should be to reduce water waste. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that American household leaks alone waste nearly 900 billion gallons of water annually, representing some 12% of total domestic water consumed. What's more, EPA data suggests that a relatively small proportion of homes are responsible for the bulk of water waste, with roughly 10% of U.S. homes leaking more than 90 gallons each day. Proactively identifying those leaks can save affected homeowners hundreds of dollars in water bills each month and help water utilities better conserve critical water resources.

Copper Labs' patented hardware is uniquely able to remotely collect real-time data from existing water meters without hardware retrofits and at a fraction of the time and expense of new smart meter deployments. In comparison with other options—such as meter replacements or add-on flow sensors—this approach can enable water utilities to more quickly and cost-effectively implement residential leak detection at scale. Additionally, consumers can benefit from features like mid-cycle high bill alerts while utilities can gain much-improved visibility into water usage and new communication channels that can directly support conservation and engagement efforts.

About Copper Labs
Copper Labs' patented technology remotely collects near-real-time data from existing utility meters without extensive infrastructure overhauls and at a fraction of the time and expense of smart meter deployments. With the high-resolution meter data Copper unlocks, we empower electric, gas, and water utilities to better support an informed transition to a low-carbon economy, increase resilience in the face of a changing climate, improve equity, manage demand and deliver an excellent customer experience. Visit CopperLabs.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Daysa Corrington
(212) 220-6045
[email protected]

SOURCE Copper Labs

Also from this source

Copper Labs Partners with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), to Advance Community Energy Resiliency

Copper Labs Announces Launch of Neighborhood-Level Detector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.