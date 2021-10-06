Utility Intellect™ Allows Utilities to Visualize All of Their Power System Data Through a Single Pane of Glass

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Intellect™, a new and innovative enterprise visualization tool just announced from Systems With Intelligence, (SWI), allows users to view and analyze data from all their asset data sources with a single interface. Leveraging the power of the OSIsoft PI Asset Framework, Utility Intellect™ provides users with the ability to customize dashboards with their key operational data. With intuitive controls, the application does not require IT support or coding to create custom dashboards that are accessible from anywhere on any device.

Visualize All Your Power System Data in a Single Pane of Glass with Utility Intellect

"Utilities collect data from many different sources and viewing that data in an understandable and useful way has always been a challenge," said Angelo Rizzo, president and CEO of Systems With Intelligence. "Many utilities are already using the PI System to collect and organize asset data but creating a meaningful interface to that data has been complex and required skilled programmers. With Utility Intellect™, the end-users can now organize their data in a way that gives them visibility to the things that are important to them, allowing them to view asset health indices and plan maintenance activities in the most efficient and cost-effective manner."

Utility Intellect features a flexible interface that can be quickly configured to show the data that is most important to the end-user. Through a single pane of glass, it allows the centralization of PI displays, asset health scores, reports, drawings, data entry and Business Intelligence. Data can be pulled in from other sources such as SQL, Oracle, SAP and Maximo and allows users to view and analyze relevant alarms & events and KPI's. With an integrated interface to SWI sensors, Utility Intellect™ shows users real time data and thermal and visual views of their remote sites and assets.

Systems With Intelligence Inc. is a global provider of Touchless™ monitoring solutions for electric utility applications. SWI systems collect and analyze the asset health data that allows utilities to increase safety and reliability while reducing operating costs. Coupling thermal monitoring and visual imaging technology with advanced analytic algorithms, Systems With Intelligence solutions automate asset health monitoring and provides the data to support condition based maintenance programs.

For more information on Utility Intellect™ and Touchless™ asset monitoring solutions by Systems With Intelligence, visit the company's official website at www.SystemsWithIntelligence.com.

