Utility locator market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Feb 08, 2023, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global utility locator market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,624.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC held will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report
Utility locator Market - Five forces
The global utility locator market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
Utility locator market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Utility locator market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (electromagnetic field and GPR) and end-user (oil and gas, electricity, transportation, and others).
- The electromagnetic field segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Utility locators are made with electromagnetic field technology, which uses electromagnetic waves to profile the resistivity and conductivity of the ground and provide images based on the values obtained. Electromagnetic field utility locators are used for detecting, mapping, and surveying metallic pipes or cables. Factors such as high efficiency and low cost have increased their adoption in locating metallic utilities such as oil and gas pipelines, wastewater pipelines, and sewer lines. The demand for technologically advanced products by vendors is also boosting the market growth.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global utility locator market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global utility locator market.
- APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America also provides significant growth opportunities for vendors. This market is driven by the US and Canada, which are the early adopters of advanced technologies. The US is one of the largest manufacturers and consumers of utility locators. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the growth of industries such as construction, telecommunication, oil and gas, and electric power.
Utility locator market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The growing safety and security concerns regarding the protection of underground utilities are driving market growth.
- The damage caused to underground services following street works, excavation, drilling, piling, demolition, site investigation, and surveys can cause accidents, fatalities, and electrocution.
- This led to a significant increase in the number of search work projects through data and mapping.
- End-user industries such as telecommunication, oil and gas, energy, public work departments, and construction deploy utility locating devices such as hum detectors, radio frequency detectors, metal detectors, ground probing radar, and RFID for detection, identification, and marking underground facilities to reduce the risk of accidents.
- Thus, the growth of the market will be steady during the forecast period
Leading trends influencing the market
- An increase in gas pipeline laying projects is a key trend in the market.
- The shift from conventional sources of energy to piped natural gas has increased the number of gas pipeline-laying projects across the world.
- Such projects require detailed studies and surveys of underground facilities before laying pipelines to eliminate risks.
- Pipelines also need to be monitored regularly for leakages or damage to underground gas pipelines.
- As natural gas is highly flammable and can cause fatalities in the case of an explosion, proper utility location activities must be conducted with the help of utility locator devices.
- Such developments will support market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- Highly complex and expensive retrofit operations are challenging market growth.
- The cost of deploying utility locators is high for end-users owing to the high total cost of ownership and investments required for training workers.
- Retrofitting and replacement work are also considered expensive.
- In addition, operations halt work temporarily, which leads to further cost escalation.
- As a result, end-user industries refrain from purchasing new products and instead outsource locating operations to service providers.
- These factors will lower the demand for new utility locators and hinder the growth of the market.
What are the key data covered in this utility locator market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the utility locator market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the utility locator market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the utility locator market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of utility locator market vendors
|
Utility Locator Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
164
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,624.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Asian Contec Ltd., Berntsen International Inc., BLOOD HOUND LLC, Emerson Electric Co, Eos Positioning Systems Inc., Fortive Corp., Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Guideline Geo, Hexagon AB, MidAmerican Technology Inc., Quanta Services Inc., RYCOM Instruments Inc., SPX Corp., STC TECHNO AC LLC, SubSurface Instruments Inc., The Toro Co., Utility Tool Co., Vermeer Corp., Vivax Metrotech Corp., and 3M Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global utility locator market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global utility locator market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Electromagnetic field - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Electromagnetic field - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electromagnetic field - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Electromagnetic field - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Electromagnetic field - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 GPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on GPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on GPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on GPR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on GPR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Electricity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Electricity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Electricity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Electricity - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Electricity - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 116: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Berntsen International Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Berntsen International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Berntsen International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Berntsen International Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 BLOOD HOUND LLC
- Exhibit 123: BLOOD HOUND LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 124: BLOOD HOUND LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: BLOOD HOUND LLC - Key offerings
- 12.6 Emerson Electric Co
- Exhibit 126: Emerson Electric Co - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Emerson Electric Co - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Emerson Electric Co - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Emerson Electric Co - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Emerson Electric Co - Segment focus
- 12.7 Eos Positioning Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Eos Positioning Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Eos Positioning Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Eos Positioning Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Geophysical Survey Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 134: Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Guideline Geo
- Exhibit 137: Guideline Geo - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Guideline Geo - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Guideline Geo - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Guideline Geo - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Guideline Geo - Segment focus
- 12.10 Hexagon AB
- Exhibit 142: Hexagon AB - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Hexagon AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Hexagon AB - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Hexagon AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Hexagon AB - Segment focus
- 12.11 RYCOM Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 147: RYCOM Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: RYCOM Instruments Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: RYCOM Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 SPX Corp.
- Exhibit 150: SPX Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: SPX Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: SPX Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: SPX Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 SubSurface Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 154: SubSurface Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: SubSurface Instruments Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: SubSurface Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 The Toro Co.
- Exhibit 157: The Toro Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: The Toro Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: The Toro Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: The Toro Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: The Toro Co. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Utility Tool Co.
- Exhibit 162: Utility Tool Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Utility Tool Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Utility Tool Co. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Vermeer Corp.
- Exhibit 165: Vermeer Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Vermeer Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: Vermeer Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Vivax Metrotech Corp.
- Exhibit 168: Vivax Metrotech Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Vivax Metrotech Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: Vivax Metrotech Corp. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 176: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations
