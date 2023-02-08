Utility locator market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global utility locator market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,624.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC held will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Utility Locator Market 2023-2027

Utility locator Market - Five forces

The global utility locator market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Utility locator market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Utility locator market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (electromagnetic field and GPR) and end-user (oil and gas, electricity, transportation, and others).

The electromagnetic field segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Utility locators are made with electromagnetic field technology, which uses electromagnetic waves to profile the resistivity and conductivity of the ground and provide images based on the values obtained. Electromagnetic field utility locators are used for detecting, mapping, and surveying metallic pipes or cables. Factors such as high efficiency and low cost have increased their adoption in locating metallic utilities such as oil and gas pipelines, wastewater pipelines, and sewer lines. The demand for technologically advanced products by vendors is also boosting the market growth.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global utility locator market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global utility locator market.

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America also provides significant growth opportunities for vendors. This market is driven by the US and Canada , which are the early adopters of advanced technologies. The US is one of the largest manufacturers and consumers of utility locators. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the growth of industries such as construction, telecommunication, oil and gas, and electric power.

Utility locator market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing safety and security concerns regarding the protection of underground utilities are driving market growth.

are driving market growth. The damage caused to underground services following street works, excavation, drilling, piling, demolition, site investigation, and surveys can cause accidents, fatalities, and electrocution.

This led to a significant increase in the number of search work projects through data and mapping.

End-user industries such as telecommunication, oil and gas, energy, public work departments, and construction deploy utility locating devices such as hum detectors, radio frequency detectors, metal detectors, ground probing radar, and RFID for detection, identification, and marking underground facilities to reduce the risk of accidents.

Thus, the growth of the market will be steady during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

An increase in gas pipeline laying projects is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The shift from conventional sources of energy to piped natural gas has increased the number of gas pipeline-laying projects across the world.

Such projects require detailed studies and surveys of underground facilities before laying pipelines to eliminate risks.

Pipelines also need to be monitored regularly for leakages or damage to underground gas pipelines.

As natural gas is highly flammable and can cause fatalities in the case of an explosion, proper utility location activities must be conducted with the help of utility locator devices.

Such developments will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Highly complex and expensive retrofit operations are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. The cost of deploying utility locators is high for end-users owing to the high total cost of ownership and investments required for training workers.

Retrofitting and replacement work are also considered expensive.

In addition, operations halt work temporarily, which leads to further cost escalation.

As a result, end-user industries refrain from purchasing new products and instead outsource locating operations to service providers.

These factors will lower the demand for new utility locators and hinder the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this utility locator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the utility locator market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the utility locator market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the utility locator market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of utility locator market vendors

The magnetic field sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,718.4 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and others), technology (hall-effect sensors, magnetoresistive sensors, MEMS sensors, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The test and measurement market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,119.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (electromagnetic field and GPR), end-user (oil and gas, electricity, transportation, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

