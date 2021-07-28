Utility Meme Coin And Cryptographic Tech Startup Partner To Transform Consumer Finance

The hard wallet DawgCard will be activated from cold to hot for tap 'n pay purchasing worldwide. Tweet this

"Open Transactions (OT) offers a paradigm shift in how users interact with wallets, custody, and payments. MatterFi's unique offering vastly improves security, usability, and payments at the intersection of crypto and commerce," said Patrick Moynihan, member of SpaceDawgs DAO. "We are excited to be an early partner with MatterFi as we roll out a new base-layer solution to the meme coin market."

The MatterWallet platform in DawgWallet utilizes MatterCode payment codes in lieu of payment addresses, dramatically improving privacy, security, and convenience. These reusable "universal" payment codes are used to transfer any asset on any chain integrated into the MatterWallet platform. A single reusable payment code eliminates the need to manually generate or receive addresses, greatly reducing meta data and chain leaks, wallet balance snooping, and address management.

DawgWallet is scheduled to have BTC, LTC, BCH, and ETH chains and the $DAWGS token integrated for its August launch. Additional chains are slated to be added to the wallet by Q4 2021.

The Gen1 DawgCard will offer holders the ability to store up to 600 wallet seeds on a single card with unlimited transactions, and it will be usable at any crypto point of sale (CPOS) using payment codes.

The Gen2 DawgCard, targeted for Q4 availability, will integrate with a credit card chip for the ability to transact in crypto or credit.



"We are excited to partner with SpaceDawgs to bring the future of crypto, commerce, and financial services to their global community and partners," said Mehow Pospieszalski, CEO of MatterFi.

About SpaceDawgs DAO LLC

Wyoming-based SpaceDawgs DAO LLC serves as the management arm for the SpaceDawgs community. SpaceDawgs ($DAWGS) is a new "utility meme" asset seeking to accrue value over time via staking, swapping, accretive burn, charity support, and the dynamic integration of new functions, including the proprietary DawgWallet and DawgCard offerings. SpaceDawgs launched on Uniswap on July 8th, 2021 and listed on the Chinese exchange LBank on July 17th, 2021, with plans to list on additional global exchanges soon.

About MatterFi

MatterFi has developed a foundational base layer that enables financial services organizations to build into the crypto ecosystem, giving access to all the key services they'll need to quickly build compliant, secure, and trusted crypto services. This foundational layer is Open Transactions (OT), created by MatterFi's founder and CTO to improve security, access, usability, and compliance.

SOURCE SpaceDawgs DAO LLC

Related Links

www.spacedawgs.io

