NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerns over the environment have led to dramatic changes in the use of refrigerants in commercial foodservice equipment. Recently, rules have been put in place in California to phase out hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) that have a high Global Warming Potential (GWP) by the end of 2020.

Fortunately, industry leader Utility Refrigerator is helping customers stay on "the cooling edge" with products that use eco-friendly refrigerants, and deliver advanced performance plus improved safety.

Utility Refrigerator's innovative, eco-friendly products keep customers on "the cooling edge"

Utility R & D paves the way

The EPA has progressively banned substances with a high GWP under the Clean Air Act and its Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) Program. While not currently enforced on the Federal level, states such as California have chosen to adopt the SNAP rules in their own jurisdictions. This has led some manufacturers to favor hydrocarbon options such as propane or isobutane to comply with new laws.

These alternatives have their downside. For one, their flammability raises safety concerns. In addition, refrigerant charges in closed systems for these gases are currently limited to 150g, which could impact cooling ability and compromise food safety. Propane- or isobutane-cooled equipment can struggle to pull temperatures down quickly in commercial environments.

HFOs offers less of the bad, more of the good

Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerants in new Utility Refrigerator equipment offer less of the drawbacks of hydrocarbons, and many pluses. By integrating this technology into their reach-in, roll-in, undercounter, equipment stand refrigerators, prep tables and other equipment, Utility leads the way in refrigeration breakthroughs.

First, HFO coolants chill more effectively than propane or isobutane. HFO refrigerants can also cool larger spaces, are less flammable, and can feature a larger charge in the system that provides higher volume cooling and faster cooling reaction time.

Unlike hydrocarbon-based equipment, HFO-cooled Utility products also allow the option of a remote condensing unit, saving space and enabling compressors to be placed away from the kitchen entirely.

Most important for operators who must be compliant while still working safely and efficiently, Utility products using HFO refrigerants provide all the preceding benefits while slashing GWP up to 85% over more polluting, less efficient HFC-based systems.

Engineering tomorrow - today

Environmental regulations change frequently, and mounting concerns about climate change will no doubt speed the cycle. This poses serious challenges for foodservice operators purchasing high-value capital equipment like refrigeration systems.

utilityrefrigerator.com, phone (818) 764-6200

Media Contact:

Paula Williams

714-547-6383

SOURCE Utility Refrigerator

Related Links

http://www.utilityrefrigerator.com

