Utility Rescue Holdings, Inc., Launches New Energy Brand

More choices for consumers in the highly competitive Texas market

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Rescue Holdings, Inc., today announced the launch of their newest brand in the portfolio of companies – JUICE – offering competitive retail electricity service.

JUICE follows Flagship Power as the second Texas energy brand under Utility Rescue's innovative incubator program with Mothership, which was also recently extended into 2024. JUICE targets cost-conscious residential customers with straightforward fixed-price plans and plans that provide refunds at certain usage levels, with time-of-use and net metering plans on the way. www.juicetx.com

"In this volatile and high-priced energy market, coupled with inflation, we are excited to bring attractive options to customers who prefer a responsive and local alternative to the corporate giants," said Rob Cantrell, President of Utility Rescue. "Flagship Power and JUICE represent the next generation of energy services – mobile, transparent, and efficient – with a full range of features on demand."

The JUICE brand uses a blended energy and fruit motif with available plans such as the "WiredCherry," the "ElectricLime," and the "AMPricot" at various term lengths and features. All JUICE customers are also eligible for bill reduction, rooftop solar, insurance, and other services from the other Utility Rescue companies and affiliates.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Utility Rescue Holdings, Inc. is an integrated financial technology and energy services company dedicated to saving consumers and businesses on their essential monthly services. Founded in 2021, Utility Rescue is the holding company for five fast-moving companies: VIV bill negotiation, Utiliz energy brokerage, Blue Aspen Insurance, Flagship Power retail electricity, and The American Solar Company. Our portfolio companies help to reduce consumers' monthly bills and help manage their energy usage and spend.

Contact: Rita Karpel

Phone: (832) 459-7335

[email protected]

SOURCE Utility Rescue Holdings, Inc