Utility Rescue Holdings, Inc., Welcomes New White-Label Partner

Expands BillX product offering for clients in all 50 states

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Rescue Holdings, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership for BillX to offer a diversified suite of financial and energy services through the Utility Rescue white-label platform. www.billx.us

Utility Rescue Holdings, Inc., partners with industry-leading organizations from numerous business sectors to allow companies to increase their revenue per customer and improve customer retention rates. Consumer services offered include bill negotiation, electricity and natural gas procurement, community and rooftop solar, and insurance. In addition, business clients can also benefit from bill audits, energy efficiency programs, merchant processing, and employee retention credits.

"It would take years to find and negotiate to offer all these services and products on our own," said Richard Mansfield, CEO of BillX. "Utility Rescue brings them all to us in one package and allows us to interact seamlessly with our customers under our own brand name."

"We are excited to add BillX to our growing list of successful white-label partners, and our flexible platform allows us to customize solutions for their current and future clients," said Tom Schmidt, CEO of Utility Rescue. "Our goal is to continue to expand our reach to provide more customers with much-needed savings, and a partnership with BillX helps us achieve that goal. With inflation running rampant and utility costs rising at record rates, the value we bring our customers is at an all-time high."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Utility Rescue Holdings, Inc. www.utilityrescue.com is an integrated financial technology and energy services company dedicated to saving consumers and businesses on their essential monthly services. Founded in 2021, Utility Rescue is the holding company for five fast-moving companies: VIV bill negotiation, Utiliz energy brokerage, Blue Aspen Insurance, Flagship Power retail electricity, and The American Solar Company. Our portfolio companies help to reduce consumers' monthly bills and help manage their energy usage and spend.

