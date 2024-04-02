Utility Solutions Partners Announces Aptumo, the Next-Generation CIS and Billing Solution, Powered by Salesforce, as New Customer Information System (CIS) Partner

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Solutions Partners (USP) (www.utilitysolutionsllc.com), a leading system integrator who specializes in navigating the complex world of utility software, today announced a strategic partnership with Aptumo (www.aputmo.com), a global provider of water-utility SaaS billing solution built on the Salesforce platform. Through this partnership, Aptumo will become a USP Customer Information System (CIS) Partner, offering its next-generation CIS and billing system to water utilities.

This partnership aligns perfectly with both companies' strategic visions. USP is committed to expanding its CIS solution offerings and providing its customers with the most advanced and innovative technologies. Aptumo, known for a modern, flexible, and agile cloud CIS and billing solution, powered by the Salesforce platform, seeks to establish itself in the US water utility market.

"We are excited to partner with Aptumo to bring the power of Salesforce to water utilities," said Steven P. Casazza, President of USP. "Their next-generation CIS and billing system offers a unique combination of flexibility and functionality, perfectly complementing our existing solutions designed for the water utilities. This partnership allows us to provide our customers with even greater choice and value when it comes to managing their customer information systems and ultimately, enhancing their operations."

"Partnering with USP is a significant step forward for Aptumo as we expand our presence in the US water utility market," said Monica Mackintosh, Managing Director of Echo Managed Services, owner of Aptumo. "We are highly passionate about improving customer experience in the water sector. USP's unparalleled industry expertise and established client base, create an ideal partnership for us to deliver the transformative power of Salesforce-enabled CIS and billing solutions to water utilities across the United States.

About Utility Solutions Partners (USP)

USP is a leading system integrator firm specializing in the mid-market utility industry. Their team of experienced professionals helps utilities get the most out of their software investments by providing implementation, integration, and support services. Founded in 2013, USP offers the utilities industry a comprehensive range of services and software solutions. USP has been successfully servicing the utilities industry for more than a decade.

About Aptumo

Aptumo is part of Echo Managed Services, a global provider of water utility SaaS billing software, with core markets in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. Their next-generation, highly configurable system is built on the Salesforce cloud platform, offering billing and CRM functionalities. Aptumo's solution is designed to meet the needs of water utilities of all sizes, helping them streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, and achieve greater efficiency, while bringing down cost to serve.

