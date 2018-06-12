Utility Systems Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Developing Affordable Smart Water Management Solutions for the Household Segment

"Utility Systems' advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system, built around its latest water management device the utiliMeter, enables the remote control, configuration, and management of water meters in the domestic, small commercial, and bulk market segments," said Fredrick Royan, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "The device, an electronic device with built-in communication capabilities, is instrumental to the system's architecture because it connects to a pulse output water meter."

The device's various configurations enable water service suppliers to implement a mix of several metering system options, such as free basic water, lifeline water, emergency water, flat-rate billing, prepayment, automated meter reading (AMR), or AMI. In addition to the water management device, the solution comprises a water meter in a meter box, both of the water service providers choice.

Utility Systems devices enable water service providers to monitor and control each consumer's water consumption based on a daily or monthly limit by employing a real-time clock and integrated, low-power, self-latching diaphragm valve. Other key features include an in-field replaceable battery, liquid crystal display, and ultraviolet protection.

"The company encourages partnerships with local companies, including those involved in billing systems and the manufacturing of meter boxes to provide tailor-made, smart metering solutions for each location," noted Royan. "Utility Systems' premium products, distributed by hand-picked distributors around the world, strengthen the brand globally, as demonstrated by its growth rate of 25 to 30 percent per annum."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that leverages competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Utility Systems

USC Metering Pty Ltd (which trades as Utility Systems) was founded in 2001. An industry leader in the field of remote communicating electronic water control valves and STS prepayment devices, it offers cutting-edge smart digital technology for water metering to a global customer base. Utility Systems has in excess of 1.4 million products in the field, both in South Africa and globally.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

