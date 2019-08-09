Utility Telecom Group, LLC Acquires Freeway Communications, LLC

STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utility Telecom Group, LLC, is excited to announce its partnership with Freeway Communications, LLC, a Los Angeles based broadband provider.

The acquisition of the telecommunication service provider began in February of 2019 with the integration of the two companies beginning in early August of 2019.

Through this financial partnership, Utility plans to fuel Freeway's future growth. Collectively, the companies offer a wide range of business communication systems including Cloud Telephony (VoIP), SD-WAN, next-generation fax solutions, Fiber, BroadBand, and a full line of managed services including desktop, antivirus, backup, and server maintenance.

Many of Freeway's customers are of the same demographic as Utility's, with both companies sharing similar core philosophies.

In regards to the integration of the two companies, Randy Young, Vice President of Sales at Freeway Communications states, "I know that we have set out on a marathon, not a sprint, and there are challenges at every step of the way. Since 2003, Freeway Communications has been all about purpose, passion, and vision. Meeting our customers' needs is our everyday goal."

"Freeway and Utility have both begun two decades ago with a common vision to serve the customer and success will follow. Many of our mutual competitors have come and gone in that time, and it is a testament to adaptability and vision that we are here today to combine teams and resources into an even better version of ourselves," says Jason Mills, President, and CEO of Utility Telecom.

Mills continues with, "We are excited to welcome the customers and the top-notch staff at Freeway to the Utility Telecom family, and we have new goals to keep growing and continue giving customers an ever-broadening array of services at an exceptional value. Customers can depend on Utility and Freeway to continue to exceed expectations as we have for 20 years because that is the recipe for success."

About Utility Telecom: With its corporate headquarters located in Stockton, CA, and regional offices in San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Redding, and Reno, NV, Utility Telecom, LLC has been providing businesses in California and Nevada with industry-leading technology solutions and telecommunications services for over 20 years.

About Freeway Communications: Since 2003, Freeway Communications, LLC, has been on the cutting edge of Voice over IP technologies. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, we develop, deliver, and maintain a wide variety of telecommunications products and services with customers worldwide.

