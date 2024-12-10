Utilizing AI to Streamline College Transfer for Students

Harnessing AI, national program seeks to reimagine college transfer and embrace credit mobility for students.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to streamline transfer for community college students, the AI Transfer and Articulation Infrastructure Network (ATAIN) is a groundbreaking national initiative designed to revolutionize credit mobility and college transfer success for learners across the country. ATAIN utilizes advanced AI technology to eliminate frustration, friction, and uncertainty in the credit transfer process, empowering institutions to better serve their students.

Community colleges and universities are invited to apply to be a part of the ATAIN learning community. Selected participants will have access to technology and direct support while building AI-powered course equivalency database, transcript evaluation workflows, and dashboards for training articulation coverage. Future enhancements will include personalized program-mapping and course selection guidance for learners and interoperability with other articulation data systems.

The network is a collaborative effort made possible by the generous support of the College Futures Foundation and lead by a consortium of higher education professionals, including:

American Association of Community Colleges (AACC)

Dr. Zach Pardos, Associate Professor of Education and Director of UC Berkeley's Computational Approaches to Human Learning Research Lab

Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU)

Sova

ATAIN's work will revolutionize transfer and enable learners to take control of their educational journeys, open doors to new opportunities, and make degree attainment more accessible than ever before. ATAIN participation is designed to

Provide a smoother transfer experience for all learners and reduce credit loss.

Increase the number of learners transferring in and/or out of your institution.

Increase enrollment and on-time degree completion for students.

Equip student-facing staff and faculty with more time to engage with learners in meaningful ways.

Enhance institutional processes and efficiency.

Reduce institutional costs.

Applications for the inaugural cohort are due January 24, 2025 and selected participants will be announced in February 2025. Learn more and apply today at atain.org.

About AACC

As the voice of the nation's community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for more than 10 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC's member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all. For more information, visit https://www.aacc.nche.edu/ .

About ATAIN

We are a tech-savvy, equity-focused collaborative that recognizes too many people are denied a return in the labor market for hard-earned education and existing work experience. In particular, far too many first-generation college students of color are harmed by the college transfer maze.

Our work in the short-term will focus on transforming the transfer experience for all students. Our long-term goal is to make sure everyone benefits from their education and past work experiences. For more information, visit https://atain.org/.

