Utilizing FSA With Advice From Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loans have many different factors to them, potentially making them tricky to deal with. The Federal Student Aid (FSA) website is the U.S. Department of Education's government website that can help keep track of certain details about student loans in one convenient place as well as answer a few questions about said loans. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that works with people with federal student loans, encourages borrowers to learn as much as possible about their loans to deal with them as best as possible.

Credit: Katharina13/Bigstock

FSA specifically deals with keeping track of federal student loans, instead of private loans. If a borrower has federal student loans, an account may be set up to monitor them on the FSA site. "Keeping on top of student loan progress is important, from when they're first taken out to when they start to be repaid, to when they are close to being paid off," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. FSA helps with keeping track of loans from multiple servicers. However, it is not always one hundred percent up to date. It is useful, though, for keeping track of who holds the loans taken out.

In their FSA account, borrowers can note what stage a loan is in. They will see whether a loan is still in origination, a grace period, in repayment, forbearance, etc. Sometimes repaying student loans gets overwhelming for reasons outside of a borrower's control. Knowing what stage a loan is in helps with the process of applying for federal programs such as an income-driven repayment plan (IDR). With some of the information federal student loan borrowers can get from their FSA account, Ameritech Financial can help them apply for an IDR and potentially get their payments lowered and maybe even on track for student loan forgiveness.

"Using the tools available online to keep an eye on student loans can help relieve some of the pressure that comes with having them. With less stress, it's easier to come up with a plan on how to properly deal with the issue at hand. Ameritech Financial encourages personal responsibility in keeping up to date on information. We can also be there to lend a hand when needed with matters such as applying for an IDR," says Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

department-of-education.jpg

Department of Education

Credit: Katharina13/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utilizing-fsa-with-advice-from-ameritech-financial-300655112.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

http://ameritechfinancial.com

