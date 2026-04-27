Utimaco Joins VAST Cosmos to Deliver Secure Key Management for AI Data Infrastructure

Utimaco key management integration with VAST AI Operating System enables secure AI datasets, models and workloads across modern AI infrastructure

AACHEN, Germany, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utimaco, a global provider of trusted cybersecurity and compliance solutions, today announced it has joined the VAST Cosmos Community, a global ecosystem of developers, builders, and innovators developing next-generation AI solutions, as a Technology Partner. By integrating Utimaco Enterprise Secure Key Manager (ESKM) with the VAST AI Operating System, organizations can strengthen the protection of sensitive data powering modern AI platforms.

As enterprises race to operationalize AI, proven partner integrations have become one of the fastest ways to deliver validated architectures, reduce deployment risk, and accelerate time-to-value. Through Cosmos, VAST and Utimaco are able to build, validate, deliver, and scale AI-ready solutions across the data center, cloud, and at the edge.

"Organizations building AI-ready data platforms need both performance and trust in how their most valuable data is protected," said Cindy Provin, Chief Strategy & Sales Officer at Utimaco "By integrating Utimaco Enterprise Secure Key Manager with the VAST AI Operating System, we enable customers to centrally manage encryption keys while supporting the scale, performance and security required for AI workloads. This approach helps organizations strengthen security, simplify compliance, and accelerate trusted AI deployments."

With this collaboration, Utimaco integrates with the VAST Data AI OS to enable customers to centrally manage encryption keys protecting AI datasets, models, and workloads while maintaining strict separation between encryption keys and the data they protect. This architecture strengthens security for AI data platforms while supporting the scalability and performance required for modern AI infrastructure.

By delivering a validated solution combining enterprise key management and cryptographic security capabilities from Utimaco with VAST's unified data services, organizations can achieve:

Stronger protection for AI datasets, models, and workloads through secure lifecycle management of encryption keys used to protect sensitive AI data

Centralized key control across a distributed AI infrastructure enabling organizations to manage encryption keys through a single pane of glass

Simplified compliance and governance for regulatory and data protection requirements through secure key storage, auditing, and policy enforcement

Scalable and resilient security architecture for AI environments enabling organizations to securely manage encryption keys and ensuring availability in disaster recovery scenarios

"Enterprises are looking for a simpler, more consistent way to deploy production AI, backed by validated integrations they can trust," said John Mao, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances at VAST Data. "We're proud to welcome Utimaco into the VAST Cosmos Community, expanding the ecosystem of industry-leading solutions built on the VAST AI Operating System and helping customers reduce integration risk while accelerating AI-ready deployments from the data path to the application layer."

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Data Protection solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). Utimaco develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management and data protection as well as Public Warning Systems. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

400+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities, citizens and digital assets with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco's high-security products and solutions. Find out more on www.utimaco.com.

Media contact

Utimaco

Silke Paulussen

+49 241 1696-150

[email protected]

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SOURCE Utimaco