UTime Limited Partners with Dr. Ehud Baron to Pioneer AI-Driven Health Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) ("UTime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with XCardio, a Japanese company owned by Dr. Ehud Baron, a leader in medical technology innovation. This partnership focuses on the joint development of state-of-the-art continuous blood pressure monitoring devices, BPWatch, aimed at advancing cardiovascular disease management. This joint project also aims to develop a new revenue model by transitioning from the low-margin business of selling BP watches to consumers to a high-margin, recurring revenue model. This will involve selling high-margin systems using a Per Patient Per Month (PPPM) payment structure.

Dr. Ehud Baron brings his expertise in blood pressure, hemodynamics, health mapping, and AI-driven diagnostics to this strategic collaboration. This partnership highlights UTime's new commitment to enhancing health and wellness through cutting-edge medical wearable technology. With support from strategic collaborations and advanced research, UTime strives to deliver effective global solutions for disease prevention and health management.

Dr. Ehud Baron was a former professor at the Israel Institute of Technology, UC Berkeley, and Stanford University. He also founded and led several companies in cardiology, sleep, and AI sectors.

In light of the heightened global emphasis on health and disease prevention following the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic, UTime has prioritized the development of advanced medical wearable products. In 2024, UTime and Dr. Ehud Baron embarked on a strategic initiative to create a new blood pressure monitoring watch utilizing Dr. Baron's continuous blood pressure measurement technology. The collaboration with Dr. Ehud Baron is expected to play a key role in advancing UTime's efforts in blood pressure monitoring solutions. Moving forward, UTime is dedicated to expanding its range of medical wearable products, leveraging Dr. Baron's expertise to meet the growing demand for advanced health technologies worldwide.

